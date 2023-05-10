Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets became the second player in NBA history to record 300 points, 100 rebounds, and 75 assists through his first 10 games of a postseason, joining Oscar Robertson in 1963.

In Tuesday night’s 118-102 second-round win in Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the two-time MVP logged 29 points, 13 boards, 12 assists, one steal, and two blocks in 38 minutes of action.

Nikola Jokic is the 2nd player in NBA history with 300 points, 100 rebounds and 75 assists through his first 10 games of a postseason, joining Oscar Robertson in 1963. pic.twitter.com/vpz5ofKipP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 10, 2023

“To be honest, I just like to win the game, so whatever it takes,” said Nikola Jokic, who shot 12-of-20 (60%) from the field and drained two 3-pointers. The five-time All-Star was coming off a career-best 53-point performance in Game 4.

“If we play the way we did today, we’re going to have a chance.” Denver is aiming to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since the NBA bubble in 2020.

Nikola Jokic records 10th playoff career triple-double, tying Larry Bird, Draymond Green, and Rajon Green for fifth most in NBA history

The home team has won every game of this series. The Nuggets are 40-7 at home overall and 6-0 in the playoffs. Denver outscored the Suns 35-24 in the opening quarter. This marked the first game in the series the first-quarter leader held on to win the game.

Furthermore, the Nuggets led 52-49 at halftime. Nikola Jokic then made seven of eight shots for 17 points in the third quarter, helping the team outscore Phoenix 39-25. Because Devin Booker shot 1-of-8 for three points this period, the Suns trailed 91-74 at Ball Arena.

Nikola Jokic (175 PTS, 69 REB, 50 AST) is the 1st player in Playoff history to total 175+ points, 65+ rebounds and 50+ assists over a 5-game span. pic.twitter.com/P94iYrRnWm — NBA History (@NBAHistory) May 10, 2023

This was also Jokic’s 10th playoff career triple-double, tying Larry Bird, Draymond Green, and Rajon Rondo for fifth most in NBA history. The four-time All-NBA member needs one more to tie Jason Kidd and two more to catch Russell Westbrook. LeBron James ranks second with 28, and Magic Johnson is the all-time postseason leader at 30.

Additionally, Nikola Jokic already has the most triple-doubles by a center in NBA playoffs history. Not to mention, he’s the first player in postseason history to tally at least 175 points, 69 rebounds, and 50 assists over a five-game span.

