Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has 16 games over the last five seasons with at least 35 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists, the most among active NBA players. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 15 games, followed by Luka Doncic (7) and Joel Embiid (6).

In Denver’s 113-104 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, the two-time MVP recorded 31 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, and two blocks in 39 minutes of action. Jokic, 28, finished 13-of-23 (56.5%) shooting from the floor and drained three 3-pointers.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Nuggets hold second-best odds below the Boston Celtics to repeat as champions. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Clippers.

More importantly, by putting up 30 points against Toronto for the first time, Jokic has now scored 30 or more against every NBA opponent. The nine-year veteran recorded his 400th career double-double and NBA-leading 24th of the season as well.

Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic, who worked with Jokic as an assistant coach for the Serbian national team, praised the five-time All-Star after the game. “That’s Nikola Jokic,” he said. “It’s nothing new in this league, it’s happening every single night.”

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has now scored 30 or more points against every NBA opponent

On Nov. 12, Jokic recorded 36 points, a season-high 21 rebounds, and 11 assists in Denver’s 107-104 loss to the Houston Rockets, becoming the first NBA player to post the stat line since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968.

In the Nuggets’ 119-107 season-opener win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 24, Jokic became just the third reigning Finals MVP to open an NBA season with a triple-double, joining Magic Johnson (1982) and LeBron James (2016).

Through 28 starts this season, Jokic is averaging 26.5 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 33.5 minutes per game. The 6-foot-11 center is also shooting 53.9% from the field, 32% beyond the arc, and 78.7% at the foul line.

With 31 points last night, Nikola Jokic has now scored 30+ vs. EVERY NBA TEAM he has played. Different level of greatness



The 2023 NBA champ is leading the league this season in total rebounds (347), defensive rebounds (254), win shares (5.7), box plus/minus (14), value over replacement player (3.8), and triple-doubles (10).

Last season, Jokic notched 29 triple-doubles. The Nuggets star is the first player in NBA history to record 10 or more triple-doubles in seven consecutive seasons.

NBA sportsbooks show Nikola Jokic with second-shortest odds below Joel Embiid to win MVP. Oddsmakers are still giving decent odds to Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.