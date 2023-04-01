Penn State basketball is living through an exodus as guard Jameel Brown just became their latest player to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, after finishing his freshman year with the Nittany Lions. The former Penn State guard is rumored to be following his former coach, Micah Shrewsberry, to his new destination at Notre Dame.

Jameel Brown has officially entered his name in the college basketball transfer portal, sparking rumors that he will follow his former coach Micah Shrewsberry’s move to Notre Dame.

The young athlete is now the second member of Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class to enter the portal. He made the news official by reposting it on his social media account.

Unfortunately for Brown, he spent most of his freshman year as a deep reserve, playing only 14 games with an average of 4.6 minutes per contest. Even though his coaching staff hinted he was improving as a shooter throughout the season, he only dropped 0.9 points per game.

Arguably his best performance for the Nittany Lions came in December, as his team won over Canisius with a five-point contribution from the combo guard, including three rebounds to his name.

Ever since the start of the week, Penn State basketball has been losing numerous players from the portal, including forward Evan Mahaffey who became the first member of the talented class of 2022.

Back to Brown, the six-foot-four player had first signed for the Pennsylvania squad after a highly-successful career at West Chester Westown School and Haverford School, rated as a three-star recruit, No.6 in the state of Philadelphia, and the 21st best combo guard in the United States.

“Over the course of the year, he’s developed a really good work ethic,” guard teammate Camren Wynter said about him. “I’ll come in the gym early and go to workout, and he’ll be in there working out. So I feel like throughout the year, he’s really gotten into his mind that he’s just gonna get better and he’ll be ready, whenever his opportunity comes.

“I think he’s just done a great job of having a great mindset every day but also just being a worker,” he continued. “Asking us a lot of questions and kind of picking our brains, whether it’s me, whether it’s [Jalen Pickett], just really trying to see what we see. And I feel like that’s going to help him in the years to come. He’s gonna be a great player here.”

According to 247Sports, the freshman was the fifth-highest-rated recruit to ever sign for Penn State.

Brown might follow his former coach Micah Shrewsberry to Notre Dame

It seems the youngster may decide to follow coach Shrewsberry to Notre Dame. Brown initially committed to Purdue before finally deciding on Penn State and reportedly got along well with his former head coach. One of the most highly sought-after recruits in Nittany Lions history, it would make sense for Brown and Shrewberry to reunite in South Bend, where the former Penn State coach will try to instill a new culture in the locker room.

Take a look at his best plays back when he was still in high school:

The combo guard is now the fourth Penn State player to enter the portal since the season ended in the second round of this edition of March Madness, and now the second one to announce his transfer ambitions after Shrewsberry left Penn State for Notre Dame.

The coach has said many times how much he’s admired Brown’s evolution down this campaign’s stretch, especially praising his shooting ability and contribution as a rebounder considering his role as a guard.

“I feel like just as a shooter, you gotta stay with the course,” Brown said a couple of weeks ago. “Obviously, team’s are gonna scout you. They’re gonna try to take away your ability to shoot, so I feel like just staying the course. You’re gonna make shots, the ball is gonna find you, so just stay the course and keep working on your game, making shots.”