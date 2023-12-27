Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon is out indefinitely after suffering lacerations to his face and right hand resulting from a dog bite on Christmas Day, the team announced Wednesday.

His right hand required 21 stitches. There is no timetable for his return yet. The Nuggets said Gordon’s in good condition and will remain away from the team while he recovers.

Injury Update: Aaron Gordon suffered lacerations to his face and hand resulting from a dog bite on December 25th. Aaron is in good condition and will remain away from the team while he recovers. Additional updates will be provided as necessary. pic.twitter.com/6df11yxmv2 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 27, 2023



Through 28 starts this season, Gordon is averaging 13.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, a career-high 1.1 steals, and 32 minutes per game. The 10-year veteran is also shooting 52.5% from the floor and a career-low 25% beyond the arc.

Gordon currently ranks 14th in offensive rebounds (79) and 20th in offensive rebound percentage (9.8%). He finished last season with the 13th-best field goal percentage (56.4%) as well.

This season, the University of Arizona product grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds in wins against the Chicago Bulls (Nov. 4), New Orleans Pelicans (Nov. 6), and Atlanta Hawks (Dec. 11).

Furthermore, the 6-foot-8 wing recorded a season-high 21 points in Denver’s 110-102 win over the Utah Jazz on Oct. 30 and in a 130-104 victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 18.

The California native is earning $22.26 million this season. It’s part of the four-year, $86.6 million contract extension he signed in September 2021.

Aaron Gordon suffered serious dog bites to his face and shooting right hand on Monday — requiring 21 stitches, sources say. It will take some time to heal, with no timetable yet. https://t.co/blxcSB01PM — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 27, 2023



Additionally, the only other player listed on the Nuggets’ injury report is Vlatko Cancar. The 6-foot-8 forward remains out indefinitely since suffering a torn ACL in his left knee during Slovenia’s World Cup preparation game in August.

The Nuggets host the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

Denver is 8-2 in its last 10 games. The Western Conference contender enters tomorrow’s matchup on a five-game win streak. Plus, Memphis is 4-0 since Ja Morant returned after serving his 25-game suspension.