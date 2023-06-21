Nuggets can offer Bruce Brown $7.8 million for the 2023-24 season

The Denver Nuggets can offer a max $7.8 million to Bruce Brown for the 2023-24 season. On Wednesday, Brown declined his $6.8 million player option for next season to become an unrestricted free agent.

If Brown decides to remain in Denver on such a deal, the 6-foot-4 forward would receive a player option in the second year of his new contract, according to ESPN NBA Front Office Insider Bobby Marks.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Nuggets are the early favorites to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are still showing favorable odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Phoenix Suns.

Here are the options that Bruce Brown Jr. is faced with leading into free agency: 1. He can return to Denver on a contract that starts at $7.8M (player option in year 2). This would be similar to what Bobby Portis did in Milwaukee. That is the maximum he can sign with Denver… — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 21, 2023



However, the Nuggets cannot afford to pay Bruce Brown Jr. any more than that since Denver is a tax team, and he has non-bird rights. Based on his performances this past 2022-23 season, Brown could receive more on the open market in free agency.

Brown, 26, made 31 starts in 80 appearances with Denver. He averaged career highs of 11.5 points and 28.5 minutes per game. Along with logging 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, the wing also shot 48.3% from the floor and 35.8% beyond the arc.

In Denver’s 119-115 regular-season finale loss to the Phoenix Suns on Apr. 6, the forward scored a career-high 31 points in 39 minutes as a starter. He finished 11-of-18 (61.1%) shooting from the field and made all nine of his free throws.

During the Nuggets’ championship parade in Denver, head coach Michael Malone mentioned the Massachusetts native. “Is Brucey B. going anywhere?” he asked the crowd. “Hell no, hell no.”

At the podium, Brown then said to the crowd, “I got a question for ya’ll. One question, one question, one question. One more year?” Last offseason, the forward signed a two-year, $13 million deal with Denver after wondering why teams weren’t interested in him.

With Bruce Brown declining his $6.8 million player option, as was expected, I’m told the #Nuggets intend on offering him the $7.8 million for next season — the most they can. Brown could sign a 1+1 in Denver if he chooses to stay. — Mike Singer (@msinger) June 21, 2023



Following Brown’s triple-double performance in a 131-126 overtime win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 23, Malone called Brown “a kid that I’d love to coach” for the foreseeable future.

If Brown decides to leave during free agency, he can sign with a team that has cap space or with the $12.2 million non-tax midlevel. Since his options are limited, it would come as no surprise if the Miami (FL) product decides to stay with the Nuggets.

