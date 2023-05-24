The Denver Nuggets-Los Angeles Lakers series matchup for the 2023 Western Conference Finals averaged 7.9 million viewers across ESPN and ABC, making it the most-watched conference finals series since 2018.

It was a 13% increase compared to last year’s seven-game ECF series between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. Monday night’s Game 4 of the Nuggets-Lakers series averaged 8.209 million viewers on ESPN.

Steph Curry's 50-point Game 7 was the most watched 1st round NBA playoff game of this millennium 🤯 (via @RealGM) pic.twitter.com/eRCU4dFqfq — Guru (@DrGuru_) May 2, 2023

Steph Curry’s 50-point Game 7 was the most watched 1st round NBA playoff game of this millennium 🤯 (via @RealGM) pic.twitter.com/eRCU4dFqfq — Guru (@DrGuru_) May 2, 2023

Last year’s Warriors-Mavericks WCF series averaged 6.52 million viewers on TNT through five games. In 2018, the Warriors-Rockets series averaged 9.4 million viewers and Cavaliers-Celtics averaged 8.4 million observers. Both series went to seven games.

Game 1 of the Nuggets-Lakers series averaged 7.36 million viewers across ESPN, making it the most-watched conference finals opener in five years. It was the most-watched conference finals opener since Warriors-Rockets on TNT in 2018. Including Spanish-language coverage on ESPN Deportes (100,000), the game averaged 7.46 million viewers.

Additionally, the Lakers-Warriors series averaged 7.8 million viewers across ABC, ESPN, and TNT, making it the most-watched conference semifinals series in 27 years. Game 1 averaged 7.4 million viewers. It was the most-watched Game 1 of the conference semifinals in cable television history.

Game 3 averaged 8.3 million viewers and peaked at 9.7 million. It was the most-watched Game 3 of a conference semifinals series since 1999. Game 4 drew 7.5 million viewers, making it the most-watched conference semifinals Game 4 on any network since 2012. However, the Nuggets still bring in quite a few viewers with Nikola Jokic.

The #NBA viewership is on 🔥

Lakers-Warriors averaged 7.8M viewers making it the most watched Conference Semifinals series in 27 years! Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 1 was the most watched Conf final opener in 5 years! Excellent play +parity across the NBA has helped the product pic.twitter.com/j7tfFjeTGB — Ryan Beltz (@RyanBeltz330) May 18, 2023

Furthermore, this was an 18% increase vs. 2022 as well. It was a top-3 program among adults under 50, per Warner Bros. Discovery Sports U.S. Public Relations. About 7.5 million people watched Game 5, making it the most-viewed Game 5 of a conference semifinals series on any network in 11 years.

In the Lakers’ 124-116 win over Golden State on Mar. 5, this ABC matchup drew almost 4 million viewers, the largest non-Christmas regular season NBA audience on any network in four years. It should go without saying that LeBron James and Stephen Curry garner the most views.

The Nuggets will play the winner of the Heat-Celtics ECF series in the 2023 NBA Finals.

