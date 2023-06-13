The Denver Nuggets (+400) have opened as early betting favorites to repeat as NBA champs in the 2023-24 season. According to the BetOnline sportsbook, the Boston Celtics (+650) have second-shortest odds to win next season’s title, followed by the Milwaukee Bucks (+800) and Dallas Mavericks (+900). Check out the full list below.

Early 2024 NBA Championship Odds: Denver Nuggets (+400) Betting Favorites

NBA Team Odds Play Denver Nuggets +400 Boston Celtics +650 Milwaukee Bucks +800 Dallas Mavericks +900 Phoenix Suns +900 Golden State Warriors +1200 Los Angeles Lakers +1400 Philadelphia 76ers +1400 Los Angeles Clippers +1600 Memphis Grizzlies +1800 New Orleans Pelicans +2000 Miami Heat +2200 Cleveland Cavaliers +2500 New York Knicks +3300 Sacramento Kings +3300 Minnesota Timberwolves +4000 Atlanta Hawks +5500 Toronto Raptors +6600 Brooklyn Nets +8500 Oklahoma City Thunder +8500 Houston Rockets +10000 Portland Trail Blazers +10000 San Antonio Spurs +10000 Chicago Bulls +12500 Utah Jazz +12500 Indiana Pacers +15000 Orlando Magic +15000 Washington Wizards +20000 Charlotte Hornets +30000 Detroit Pistons +40000

Denver Nuggets become third team in 10 years to win first NBA championship, joining the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors

Moreover, the Denver Nuggets celebrated their first championship in their 47-year history. Prior to Denver’s 94-89 Game 5 win over the Miami Heat, a BetMGM gambler had placed a $25,000 wager on the Nuggets to win by 6-10 points at +400 odds. He or she lost this bet by just one point.

This is the first time that bettors have seen five different NBA champions in five years since 1977-81 (2019 Toronto Raptors, 2020 Los Angeles Lakers, 2021 Milwaukee Bucks, 2022 Golden State Warriors, and 2023 Denver Nuggets). A few sportsbooks show the Bucks and Nuggets with the same odds to win the 2024 championship.

Additionally, the Nuggets are now the ninth team to lose only one game in the conference finals and NBA Finals combined to win the championship. Denver is also the first team since the 2017 Golden State Warriors to have just one loss over the course of both playoff series in the same postseason.

The Nuggets join recent NBA championship teams of the past 10 years to either win their first title or end a championship drought: 2015 Warriors (first in 40 years), 2016 Cavs (first ever), 2019 Raptors (first ever), and 2021 Bucks (first in 50 years).

