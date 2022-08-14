Nuggets sign forward Justin Tillman to one-year deal

The Denver Nuggets have signed free agent forward Justin Tillman to a one-year deal. This is a non-guaranteed contract. After going undrafted in 2018, he played with the Miami Heat during the Summer League. However, Tillman never appeared in an NBA game.

In four years at VCU, through a total of 137 games, Tillman averaged 10.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. During his sophomore 2015-16 season, in 36 games played, the forward averaged 7.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Then, in his junior 2016-17 season, he averaged 12.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. In 33 games and 23 starts, the forward shot 59.2% from the field. Tillman was selected to the All-Atlantic 10 Third Team.

Of course, for Tillman’s senior 2017-18 season, the forward posted career-high numbers. Based on 33 appearances, he averaged 18.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1 block per game.

The Lakers held a free-agent mini-camp yesterday that featured former No. 2 pick Derrick Williams and veteran Darren Collison, league sources say. Among the other attendees: Justin Tillman, Craig Randall II, Sindarius Thornwell, Olivier Sarr, Antonio Blakeney and Jaylen Adams. — JD Shaw (@JShawNBA) June 22, 2022

On February 10, 2018, in VCU’s 88-84 overtime win over Dayton, Tillman scored a career-high 37 points in 33 minutes of action. He shot 17-for-25 from the floor.

The senior was later selected to the Atlantic 10 All-Defensive Team and All-Atlantic 10 First Team.

By the end of his final season in the NCAA, Tillman became VCU’s tenth-leading blocker (102) and third-leading rebounder (922) in program history.

Justin Tillman has the opportunity to play for the Nuggets

After college, he signed a deal with Wonju DB Promy, a professional basketball club in the Korean Basketball League (KBL), during the summertime of 2018. In 11 games played, Tillman averaged 25.5 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.

On November 4, 2018, in Wonju DB Promy’s 89-74 win over Goyang Orion Orions, Tillman scored a career-high 46 points. He shot 18-for-24 from the floor.

Moreover, on January 21, 2019, Tillman signed with the Memphis Hustle, the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies. In eight games, he averaged 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1 assist per game.

The forward also went on to play professional basketball in Israel, Turkey and Italy. He played for Hapoel Gilboa Galil (2019–20), Dinamo Sassari (2020–21), Bursaspor (2021) and Hapoel Tel Aviv (2021).

Tillman has the agility in the paint the Nuggets are looking for.

Furthermore, in October 2021, Tillman signed a deal with the College Park Skyhawks, the Atlanta Hawks’ NBA G League affiliate. In 14 games played and nine starts, the forward averaged 13.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. He was selected to the All-NBA G League First Team.

In December 2021, the forward signed a 10-day contract with the Hawks. Though, Tillman never played a single game.

In mid-June, Tillman was spotted working out with the Los Angeles Lakers at their mini-camp. Other attendees were Jaylen Adams, Darren Collison, Craig Randall II, Olivier Sarr and Derrick Williams.

Now, he still has to play well in training camp. Teams will make roster cuts after the preseason. Other news stories pertaining to the Nuggets and Justin Tillman are on the main page.