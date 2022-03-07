Nuggets vs Warriors Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Golden State Warriors are set to take on the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on Monday at 9 PM. The Warriors are coming into this one on a four-game losing streak as they are 43-21 on the season and hold the third seed in the Western Conference. The Nuggets on the other hand are 8-2 in their last 10 games and hold the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 37-26 record.

Nuggets vs Warriors – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors

📊 Record: Nuggets(37-26), Warriors(43-21)

📅 Date: March 7th, 2022

🕛 Time: 9:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Pepsi Center

🎲 Odds: Warriors(-4), Nuggets(+4)

Nuggets vs Warriors Odds

The Nuggets and the Warriors will meet at the Pepsi Center on Monday. The Warriors are desperately trying to figure this thing out without Draymond Green on the court. The Nuggets are coming into this one playing excellent basketball as of late and they are hoping that this trend can continue.

Nuggets vs Warriors Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Monday night’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Nuggets Injuries

Austin Rivers day-to-day

Zeke Nnaji (knee) out

Michael Porter Jr (back) out

Jamal Murray (knee) out

Vlatko Cancar (foot) out

Warriors Injuries

Andrew Wiggins (rest) out

Klay Thomspon (rest) out

Stephen Curry (rest) out

Andre Iguodala (back) out

Draymond Green (back) out

James Wiseman (knee) out

Nuggets vs Warriors Preview

Golden State will travel to Denver on Monday night for a battle versus the Nuggets. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Monday’s game, check out our Nuggets vs Warriors preview below.

Golden State It’s Time To Lock-In

Many of the reasons why the Golden State Warriors have not been able to find much success in their last 10 games is because they have been without Draymond Green. At the end of the day, a roster with this much talent should never be 2-8 in their last 10 games and on a four-game losing streak.

In the Warriors’ last game, they lost to the below-average Los Angeles Lakers 124-116 where they allowed LeBron James to have 56 points. In that game, Stephen Curry finished with 30 points while Jordan Poole was right behind him with 23.

For the Warriors this season, they have the number two rated net rating, the number 11 rated offensive rating, and the second-rated defense.

Nuggets Looking To Stay Hot

The Denver Nuggets are going to be coming into this one on a highly impressive 8-2 stretch in their last 10 games. They have played extremely well this season despite missing both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

In their latest game against the Houston Rockets on Friday, the Nuggets were able to take care of business one 116-101 while DeMarcus Cousins led the way with 31 points. Cousins has been playing great basketball for this Nuggets team this season.

On the season, the Denver Nuggets have the 10th rated net rating, the 9th rated offensive rating, and the 10th rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends —Nuggets vs Warriors

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Warriors Trends

28 games have gone OVER and 35 have gone UNDER this season.

30-30-4 ATS this season.

Nuggets Trends

34 games have gone OVER and 28 have gone UNDER this season.

30-33 ATS this season

Free NBA Picks — Nuggets vs Warriors

For this game, I’m going to go with the Denver Nuggets to win outright. With the way that the Golden State Warriors have been playing without Draymond Green, there should really be no reason why this Nuggets team can’t take care of business. If Golden State does come out and play the basketball that everybody knows that they can, it will be a difficult game for the Nuggets to win, but with how bad they have looked recently, I do think the Nuggets are going to win this game.

