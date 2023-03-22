The Oklahoma City Thunder have been quietly having an extremely strong March having only lost two games this month. With a narrow 101-100 win vs the LA Clippers last night, the Thunder have a .500 record again at 36-36 and are seventh in the West. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took his game to new heights for OKC this season. He’s the third player in franchise history to have 40 or more 30-point games in a single season.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists in his team’s eighth win in the last 10 games. That’s why the Thunder is seventh in the Western Conference and are only half a game behind the Golden State Warriors. They have a legit chance at making the playoffs without appearing in the play-in tournament.

SGA joins Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant as the only Thunder players to have 40 or more 30-point games in a single season

The Oklahoma City Thunder has the youngest average age of any NBA team this season at (23.14) years old. They might not have the experience that other Western Conference teams have, but the Thunder have a lot of young talent that are still developing their games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in his fifth season with OKC and has taken his game to new heights. He increased his scoring average from (24.5) in ’21-22 to (31.4) this season, which helped earn him his first all-star selection. His (1.7) steals and (.511) field-goal percentage are both career highs for him as well.

Stats from last night’s game show that the Thunder got back to .500 at 36-36 for the first time since being 4-4 earlier this season. They had nine chances this season before last night to get back to .500 but failed to do so. That was the longest such losing streak of its kind in NBA history. The Thunder have back-to-back games vs the Clippers on the road and will face off with them again tomorrow night.