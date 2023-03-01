Main Page
Pac-12 Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How to Watch & Live Stream
The 2023 Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament is scheduled from March 8 through March 11, 2023, at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The top four seeds will receive a first-round bye. The Pac-12 Conference Championship is March 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Entering the tournament, top contenders include the No. 4 UCLA Bruins, No. 8 Arizona Wildcats, USC Trojans, Arizona State Sun Devils, and Oregon Ducks. Continue reading to view the 2023 Pac-12 Tournament schedule, BetOnline odds, and how to watch the games.
The Best Betting Sites for the Pac-12 Tournament in 2023
- BetOnline Free College Basketball Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for the Pac-12 Conference Tournament
- XBet Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for the 2023 Pac-12 Conference Tournament
- MyBookie College Basketball Betting Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Pac-12 Conference Tournament
- BetUS NCAAB Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for College Basketball Games
- Bovada NCAAB Betting Offers – $750 Sportsbook Bonus for Pac-12 Conference Tournament Betting
2023 Pac-12 Conference Tournament Schedule
|Pac-12 Conference Tournament Round
|Pac-12 Conference Tournament Schedule
|First Round
|Wednesday,
March 8
|Quarterfinals
|Thursday,
March 9
|Semifinals
|Friday,
March 10
|Pac-12 Championship Game
|Saturday, March 11
College Basketball Tournament Odds — 2023 Pac-12 Conference Tournament Odds
|Pac-12 Teams
|Odds
|Play
|UCLA
|-250
|Arizona
|+350
|USC
|+400
|Utah
|+850
|Arizona State
|+1000
|Washington State
|+1500
|Oregon
|+2000
|Washington
|+2500
|Stanford
|+5000
|Colorado
|+10000
The Best NCAAB Bets for March Madness 2023
Before we compare ways to watch the 2023 Pac-12 Conference Tournament, check out some of our best free bets and sports betting bonuses available this year for March Madness games.
The Best College Basketball Betting Sites for March Madness
- All
100% Up To $3,000 Casino Welcome Bonus
100% Up To $3,000 Casino Welcome Bonus
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $500 + $10 Casino Chip
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $500 + $10 Casino Chip
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000
Get a Welcome Bonus of up to $750
Get a Welcome Bonus of up to $750
How to watch or stream the 2023 Pac-12 Tournament?
The 2023 Pac-12 Tournament will air live on Pac-12 Network and ESPN. The best live streaming services for Pac-12 Network and the ESPN channels include fuboTV, Vidgo, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Of course, the Vidgo English Plus package runs $65 per month.
Moreover, the cheapest available option is Sling TV. This service only offers a 3-day free trial. However, Sling Orange offers over 30 channels for just $20 for your first month’s purchase. Orange includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. Choose Sling Orange Sports Extra to have access to Pac-12 Network as well.
One-device streaming is the biggest flaw with the Orange plan. You will not be able to stream the games live from multiple screens in the same household simultaneously.
|Live Streaming Service
|Cost
|Free Trial
|fuboTV
|$86 per month
|7 Days
|Vidgo
|$65 per month
|7 Days
|Sling TV
|$40 per month
|3 Days
|YouTube TV
|$65 per month
|14 Days
Another decent option is YouTube TV. While YouTube TV doesn’t carry Pac-12 Network, the ESPN channels are listed. The streaming service offers a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers. This service is the best choice for March Madness. Sling TV provides 50 hours of DVR storage, but with YouTube TV, you’ll have unlimited Cloud DVR storage.
For a side note, network availability depends on your zip code. Go to the fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV websites to verify which channels you’ll have access to in accordance with your residence.
Those paying for a VPN will never come across this issue. If you want to record more than one Pac-12 Tournament matchup, YouTube TV is better than Sling TV. With fuboTV, customers can record up to 1,000 hours on the Cloud DVR. This streaming service is more expensive, but it’s arguably the best for college sports.
College Basketball Betting Content You May Like
- Best College Basketball Betting Sites [2023] – Discover Top NCAAB Betting Sites Ranked.
- The Best College Basketball Odds – Find out The Top 11 Sites for NCAA Basketball Odds.
- Best March Madness Betting Websites – Compare Top NCAA March Madness College Gambling.
- NCAA March Madness Odds and Lines – Learn How to Bet on NCAA Basketball Futures.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites [2023] – Compare the Best Offshore Sportsbooks for US Players.
- Kyrie Irving said he ‘needs to scale back’ and let his game come to him after missing a potential game-winner last night vs Indiana
- Pac-12 Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How to Watch & Live Stream
- Brooklyn’s head coach Jacque Vaughn insisted that the team has had ‘zero’ thought of shutting down Ben Simmons for the rest of this season
- Nerlens Noel completes contract buyout from the Pistons; who could sign the veteran center?
- Pacers coach Rick Carlisle gives birthday present to Luka Doncic
-
College Basketball 1 week ago
Louisville Cardinals Poised to Land Top Small Forward Trentyn Flowers
-
Legal 1 week ago
Washington State Gambling Commission make arrest after $300,000 found missing from VGW Post 3207
-
College Basketball 1 week ago
2024’s Number One Ranked Point Guard Boogie Fland Expected to Commit to North Carolina Tar Heels
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Devin Booker proclaims the Suns went from “laughing stock of the NBA” to title contenders this season