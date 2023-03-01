The 2023 Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament is scheduled from March 8 through March 11, 2023, at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The top four seeds will receive a first-round bye. The Pac-12 Conference Championship is March 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Entering the tournament, top contenders include the No. 4 UCLA Bruins, No. 8 Arizona Wildcats, USC Trojans, Arizona State Sun Devils, and Oregon Ducks. Continue reading to view the 2023 Pac-12 Tournament schedule, BetOnline odds, and how to watch the games.

2023 Pac-12 Conference Tournament Schedule

Pac-12 Conference Tournament Round Pac-12 Conference Tournament Schedule First Round Wednesday,

March 8 Quarterfinals Thursday,

March 9 Semifinals Friday,

March 10 Pac-12 Championship Game Saturday, March 11

How to watch or stream the 2023 Pac-12 Tournament?

The 2023 Pac-12 Tournament will air live on Pac-12 Network and ESPN. The best live streaming services for Pac-12 Network and the ESPN channels include fuboTV, Vidgo, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Of course, the Vidgo English Plus package runs $65 per month.

Moreover, the cheapest available option is Sling TV. This service only offers a 3-day free trial. However, Sling Orange offers over 30 channels for just $20 for your first month’s purchase. Orange includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. Choose Sling Orange Sports Extra to have access to Pac-12 Network as well.

One-device streaming is the biggest flaw with the Orange plan. You will not be able to stream the games live from multiple screens in the same household simultaneously.

Live Streaming Service Cost Free Trial fuboTV $86 per month 7 Days Vidgo $65 per month 7 Days Sling TV $40 per month 3 Days YouTube TV $65 per month 14 Days

Another decent option is YouTube TV. While YouTube TV doesn’t carry Pac-12 Network, the ESPN channels are listed. The streaming service offers a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers. This service is the best choice for March Madness. Sling TV provides 50 hours of DVR storage, but with YouTube TV, you’ll have unlimited Cloud DVR storage.

For a side note, network availability depends on your zip code. Go to the fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV websites to verify which channels you’ll have access to in accordance with your residence.

Those paying for a VPN will never come across this issue. If you want to record more than one Pac-12 Tournament matchup, YouTube TV is better than Sling TV. With fuboTV, customers can record up to 1,000 hours on the Cloud DVR. This streaming service is more expensive, but it’s arguably the best for college sports.

