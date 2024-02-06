The New Orleans Pelicans got a spirited win over the Toronto Raptors. Behind Brandon Ingram’s impressive 41 points, they won by a final score of 138-100. It was also a defensive clinic which made head coach, Willie Green, happy. Green had plenty to say about the win in the postgame press conference.

On Brandon Ingram’s performance:

“Dominant performance by Brandon. When he shoots the ball like that, he’s capable of doing it night-in and night-out. It puts the game away, and that’s what he did. We’ve been on all our guys to shoot more threes – BI (Brandon Ingram) especially. When we shoot the ball like that, it’s going to be tough to stop us. Not only was he 8-for-11 on threes with 41 points, he also had nine assists.” On the team’s defensive performance:

“It starts with our defensive mindset. It allows our offense to flourish. Our offense is predicated on our ability to make stops. The Raptors are a team that score in transition, they get in the paint, and they offensive rebound. We did a great job in all those categories tonight.”

Needless to say, Willie Green was happy with his team’s effort in this win.

Willie Green Complimentary of Brandon Ingram’s 41 Point Outing and Team’s Defensive Mentality

Brandon Ingram Showing Why He is a Former All-Star

It is easy to forget that Ingram is a former All-Star. This game, he was certainly in All-Star form. He had plenty to say about his performance.

On what inspired him during his historic third quarter:

“Knowing that we have had slow third quarter starts. I was just trying to come out with some energy so it would reflect in our team. Pushing the pace, getting easy shots, making the game easier for myself and my teammates.” On his 41-point performance:

“To God be the glory. When the work shows, and you come out here and just let it show and be free, that’s the best feeling ever. I felt good today waking up about my three, and I came in here and shot it.” On the importance of this win before heading into a tough road trip:

“We know the importance of getting these wins before the All-Star break starts. We want to continue to stay locked in and not look forward too much to this All-Star break. We got to get these wins so that when we come back, we will be prepared to win more basketball games.”

While Zion Williamson is the franchise cornerstone for the Pelicans, Brandon Ingram once again proved why he is one of the more underrated small forwards in today’s NBA.

New Orleans Pelicans Now on Three-Game Win Streak

The Pelicans are now on a three-game win streak and have a respectable 29-21 win-loss record. They are still in the play-in picture. However, if they keep up this level of play, they could see themselves as the six seed soon. The Pelicans currently have -500 odds to make the playoffs in the competitive Western Conference. If the team continues to buy in defensively and the stars know their roles, then they could be a potential sleeper in this season’s postseason.