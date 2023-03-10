Zion Williamson (Hamstring) to Miss Two More Weeks

The injury woes continue to pile up for the New Orleans Pelicans. Their young star, Zion Williamson, is still nursing a hamstring injury. The All-Star Duke product has been out since January 2nd of this calendar year and the team has felt the effects. Now, the Pelicans will be without Williamson for even longer as he will be re-evaluated in two weeks. With the playoffs coming soon, the Pelicans will need Zion Williamson more than ever if they want to avoid the play-in tournament.

Zion Williamson Out at Least Two More Weeks

New Orleans’ Up and Down Year

The Pelicans were picked by many to be this year’s darling team. On paper, it made sense. They possess a trio of stars in Zion Williamson, C.J. McCollum, and Brandon Ingram. Not to mention, the Pelicans also have a solid supporting cast consisting of the likes of Larry Nance Jr., Jose Alvarado, and Trey Murphy III. Despite this, the team has gone 8-20 during Williamson’s absence. As of right now, New Orleans is ranked 10th in the Western Conference and at risk of missing the play-in tournament. The Los Angeles Lakers have the same record, but currently hold the tie-breaker over them. This is a stark difference from the beginning of the year where they were in the top-five of the Western Conference. The late push they will try to make will now be more difficult with this most recent news on Zion’s hamstring.

Zion Williamson’s Impact This Season

Zion was having a terrific campaign before his hamstring injury. He netted his second All-Star Game selection this season and was starting to come into his own as one of the best players in the NBA. He was tallying numbers of 26.0 points, seven total rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. On top of this, Williamson was also averaging a true shooting percentage of 65.2 percent, a career-best. He was also averaging a defensive rating of 113 to couple with an offensive rating of 120. As if that is not impressive enough, Zion was also tallying career-highs in assists percentage, steals percentage, and offensive rebounding percentage. With all of this in mind, it is easy to see why the Pelicans have faltered without Williamson’s presence. For their playoff hopes, the team will be keeping their fingers crossed when the power forward is re-evaluated in two weeks.

