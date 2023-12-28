New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. is cleared to return after missing the last 13 games and will reportedly play in tonight’s game against the Utah Jazz. The Ohio native was diagnosed with a right rib fracture in November.

Nance, who turns 31 this coming New Year’s Day, said after Thursday’s morning shootaround in Metairie that he expects to play. This would be his first appearance in a little over a month (Nov. 27 against the Jazz). Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Pelicans hold 17th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies. Larry Nance Jr. just said at shootaround that he will play tonight vs. Jazz. Coincidentally, his last two game appearances were Nov. 25 and 27 at Utah — Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) December 28, 2023

“I feel great,” Nance said. “I’ll be playing tonight. I’m in great shape. I feel ready to go, and [I’m] rejuvenated. I think it will be nice to get some veteran experience back in the lineup, and hopefully a calming force.

Through 14 games off the bench this season, Nance has averaged 3.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 15.1 minutes per game while shooting 50% from the floor, 27.3% beyond the arc, and 50% at the foul line.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (ribs) has been upgraded to probable vs. Utah Jazz

In New Orleans’ 110-106 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 1, the nine-year veteran recorded a season-high nine points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 24 minutes as a reserve.

Nance was also asked what he thinks he’s capable of during clutch time. “I like to think I have a decent level of [basketball] IQ, so I can help out with that. I’ve got some good experience in late-game situations, so I think I’ll be able to add a bit of calmness there,” he said. “Overall, for three and a half quarters, we’ve been really good consistently. Fortunately, I pride myself on that half of a quarter that we’re missing. Hopefully, I’ll be able to fit like a puzzle piece back in there.” See you Tonight! 🏀: vs Jazz

🕖: 7:00 pm CT

📺: @BallySportsNO

📻: @995WRNO#Pelicans | @SmoothieKing pic.twitter.com/XlwSd2m4es — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 28, 2023

Meanwhile, other Pelicans players listed on the injury report include Cody Zeller (ankle) and Naji Marshall (shoulder). Both Zeller and Marshall are probable. Matt Ryan (elbow) remains out indefinitely as well. As for Utah, Simone Fontecchio (illness) is questionable for tonight’s game. The Pelicans and Jazz are each 6-4 in their last 10 games. However, New Orleans is coming off back-to-back losses, whereas Utah has won three straight.

NBA sportsbooks show the Pelicans as 8-point favorites at home. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, New Orleans has a 76.2% chance of defeating Utah tonight.