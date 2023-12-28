Pelicans, Smoothie King renew arena naming rights contract

The New Orleans Pelicans have renewed their arena naming rights contract with Dallas-based Smoothie Kings. The arena will “retain its distinctive identity as the Smoothie King Center for the foreseeable future,” the Pelicans said in a statement.

Of course, the length and value of the agreement are unknown at this time. The initial contract was signed prior to the 2014 All-Star Game and lasted almost 10 years through the current NBA season. The estimated value was near $40 million.

Moreover, the Pelicans’ lease at their 24-year-old arena is due to expire next summer. However, the Western Conference contender plans to exercise an option to remain through at least the end of the current decade while considering other options that could include proposals for a new arena or extensive renovations to the building.

In 2013, Smoothie King Center underwent upgrades. The Suites and Club Levels were expanded. Additionally, new Loge Boxes and a Party Perch were installed. Concession stands, LED boards, and other in-house amenities for the teams and performers were enhanced as well.

New Orleans Pelicans renewed their arena naming rights contract with Smoothie King, more renovations probable

In the fall of 2014, exterior renovations were made to the arena, including new entrances, painting the center from bluish green to light gray, and a new outer LED lighting system.

Smoothie King Center is located in the city’s Central Business District, adjacent to the New Orleans Saints’ Caesars Superdome. The arena broke ground on Nov. 30, 1995.

Furthermore, construction costs totaled $114 million, or $200 million in 2022 dollars. It first opened on Oct. 29, 1999, as New Orleans Arena. Smoothie King Center has hosted the 2008 NBA All-Star Game and the 2014 NBA All-Star Game.

Plus, the arena hosted the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, after the NBA pulled the game from the Charlotte Hornets’ Spectrum Center due to North Carolina’s “bathroom bill.”