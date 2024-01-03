Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Jan. 3)

Tonight, the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-8, 15-16-1 ATS) host the New Orleans Pelicans (20-14, 19-14-1 ATS) in the fourth meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Pelicans vs Timberwolves matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Wolves as 6.5-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Preview

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: New Orleans Pelicans @ Minnesota Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans @ Minnesota Timberwolves 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 🕙 What time is Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game: Target Center | Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center | Minneapolis, Minnesota 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports South

Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports South 💻 Free 2023-24 NBA Season Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Pelicans +6.5 (-110) | Timberwolves -6.5 (-110)

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Odds

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Predictions

New Orleans enters this Western Conference matchup on a four-game road winning streak. The Pelicans are 13-12 in conference play. This game will be the fourth meeting between these teams tonight.

The Pelicans won 121-107 in the last matchup on Dec. 12. New Orleans is 7-3 in its last 10 games, averaging 120.8 points, 45.2 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.7 steals, and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field.

Brandon Ingram leads the Pels in scoring and assists, averaging 23 points and 5.5 assists per game. CJ McCollum leads the Pels with 1.4 steals per contest as well.

As for the Timberwolves, they’re 17-4 in conference play this season. Minnesota is also 7-3 in its past 10 contests, averaging 113.7 points, 39.9 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.6 steals, and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the floor.

Anthony Edwards is averaging team highs of 26.3 points and 1.3 steals per game.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Timberwolves hold a 62.3% chance of defeating New Orleans. An unstoppable force meets an immovable object. The Pelicans are hot on the road, whereas Minnesota is a shocking 14-1 at home. The Wolves should win, but don’t be surprised if New Orleans covers the spread.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Injuries

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Trey Murphy III (knee; questionable) | SF Matt Ryan (elbow; out indefinitely)

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

SF Jaylen Clark (Achilles; downgraded to out)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

The Pelicans are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games.

New Orleans is 2-4 ATS in their past six meetings with Minnesota.

Next, the Pels are 5-1 SU in their previous six road games.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are 1-6 ATS in their last seven contests.

Minnesota is 10-2 SU in its past 12 matchups with Western Conference opponents.

Lastly, the Wolves are 13-4 SU in their previous 17 contests.

Projected New Orleans Pelicans Starting Lineup

PG CJ McCollum | SG Herb Jones | PF Zion Williamson | SF Brandon Ingram | C Jonas Valanciunas

Projected Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineup

PG Mike Conley | SG Anthony Edwards | PF Jaden McDaniels | SF Karl-Anthony Towns | C Rudy Gobert

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 34 games, the Pelicans are 12-8 as favorites, 8-6 as underdogs, 7-7-1 ATS away, and 7-8 over/under away. On the other side, the Wolves are 20-3 as favorites, 4-5 as underdogs, 8-6-1 ATS at home, and 5-9-1 over/under at home. Although Minnesota is coming off a loss on the road, it has won seven straight at home.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Timberwolves to win, the Pelicans to cover the spread, and the point total to go over 222.5. The Wolves are inconsistent right now. It’s difficult to tell which team will show up from game to game. Still, they have only one loss at home.

Pick the Timberwolves to win! The point total has gone over in five of Minnesota’s past seven matchups with New Orleans. The Pelicans are 1-9 in their last 10 games played in January as well. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.