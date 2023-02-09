Pelicans, Wolves, Raptors are competing in last minute talks to trade for Denver’s Bones Hyland

Last week The Denver Post reported that their hometown team was seeking a two-way rotational player and draft compensation, or simply a straight-up first round pick for player Bones Hyland. After that, drama broke loose in the trade rumor spectacle as the point guard became the squad’s most popular trade candidate to leave before tomorrow’s deadline.

After falling out of his team’s rotation, Denver management knew they had to act quick if their desired trade was to happen, as they know they will receive a very respectable return if they decide to deal him away during this window. At first, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets were linked to Hyland, but the press indicated the conversation is now gravitating towards the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans.

I mean, the intense race for the young point guard is understandable, isn’t it? Hyland is only 22 years old and his potential is still hard to calculate. Playing under 20 minutes per game this season, Denver’s No. 3 is averaging over 12.1 points per game on 40% field goal and 38% three-point shooting so far.

If only Bones would have a more consistent role with his time, it might spice things up with the current trade negotiations, but problem is the Nuggets are asking for too much considering the player hasn’t had minutes in the past four games.

His frustration eventually was transferred to the rest of the squad, when a month ago the 22-year-old told the press the team was “literally” giving up games.”The locker room is definitely frustrated,” he said, which also made everyone feel his own disappointment for not playing at his best.

A couple of weeks later, a rumoured beef occured with teammate Jamal Murray, which eventually sparked the current trade talks that surround Hyland today.

Murray went to the press to dismiss the issue, but couldn’t say that the young guard was feeling happy with his role in the team. “It’s tough for Bones, man … No one wants to be in this position,” Murray said, via Mike Singer. “He’s doing his best. Me and him are cool, we don’t have no problems. Just trying to keep him in good spirits and know that his time’s coming.”

His teammates show support as promises weren’t kept for Hyland

Six months ago, Denver coach Michael Malone had big plans for young Bones Hyland this campaign, as the guard stated earlier in an interview during offseason. “Time to just go out there and be busy. ‘It’s a big opportunity for you.’ And they tell me every day, like, ‘You’re going to have a big role, big opportunity, a lot more minutes, just go out there and be yourself.”

Probably his over excitement got the worst of him, simply because things don’t also go ahead as planned. However, his teammates have all showed empathy towards his predicament and have spoken to the press in his defense. “I wish he would stay here and I wish it could be figured out,” Michael Porter Jr. amid the 22-year-old’s trade rumors.

The latest to demonstrate the squad’s support was Jacob Tobey, who insists that, “He is a great player and should be on the floor, everybody knows that.”

"I wish he would stay here and I wish it could be figured out." – Michael Porter Jr. on the #BonesHyland trade rumors. Bones was at shootaround this AM smiling, having fun, and he even stayed after to get shots up. Video here 👇 #Nuggets #9sports pic.twitter.com/HQsAAf1pZc — Jacob Tobey (@JacobRTobey) February 7, 2023

Tomorrow February 9th the Nuggets (38-17) visit Orlando (22-33) at the Amway Center at 6:00pm CST.