Pelicans’ Zion Williamson (illness), Brandon Ingram (toe) out vs. Spurs

New Orleans Pelicans forwards Zion Williamson (health and safety protocols) and Brandon Ingram (toe) are out for Thursday night’s home game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Other players listed on New Orleans’ injury report include Larry Nance Jr. (Achilles) and E.J. Liddell (knee). Both Ingram and Liddell remain out indefinitely. And Nance Jr. is listed as questionable.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Pelicans have the ninth-best odds to win the championship in 2023. Check out which sportsbooks show greater odds for the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns.

Zion Williamson (health & safety protocols) and Brandon Ingram (toe) are OUT for Thursday’s game vs Spurs #Pelicans https://t.co/hapzuQKbwD — Erin Summers (@ErinESummers) December 21, 2022

This is Williamson’s sixth game missed this season. Through 25 starts, the third-year player is averaging 25.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Plus, he’s shooting 60.3% from the field and 33.3% behind the arc.

Of course, Brandon Ingram was slated to return for this matchup versus San Antonio. However, he is now expected to return for next Monday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

“He’s getting better. The process has been a little slower than we expected,” said Pelicans coach Willie Green on Ingram’s injury.

Ingram has missed 15 games this season. Prior to his injury, the wing was averaging 20.8 points, 5.1 boards, and 4.7 assists per contest. He was also shooting 47.2% from the floor and a career-best 46.7% from 3-point range.

Furthermore, the Pelicans are entering this matchup on a four-game skid. Their 121-100 loss to the Utah Jazz last Tuesday snapped the team’s seven-game win streak.

Spurs Injury Report – 12.22.22 at New Orleans, per @SpursPR Keldon is doubtful

Jakob and Romeo Langford are probable #Porvida pic.twitter.com/ahvBDyQ32x — Carolina Teague (@carolinateague_) December 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the Spurs have three players listed as probable: Josh Richardson (personal), Jakob Poeltl (knee), and Romeo Langford (elbow). Keldon Johnson was downgraded to doubtful due to a hamstring injury. San Antonio is 4-2 in its last six games.

For noteworthy betting trends, the Spurs are 1-4 in their last five matchups versus New Orleans. They are also 2-16 in their past 18 contests against Western Conference opponents. As for the Pelicans, they’re 7-1 in their previous eight home games. Though, New Orleans is 2-5 in its last seven games played on a Thursday.

Sportsbooks show the Pelicans as 8.5-point favorites over the Spurs. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, New Orleans has a 78.8% chance of defeating San Antonio.