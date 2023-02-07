Philadelphia’s Furkan Korkmaz Has Requested To Be Traded Before Thursday’s Deadline

The Philadelphia 76ers are having a solid 2022-23 season so far with a 34-18 record that is third in the Eastern Conference. Role players for Sixers in the past have seen their role decrease largely this year. One of them being sixth-year pro Furkan Korkmaz who’s been struggling to see any real playing time for the Philly and this isn’t the first time. That is why he’s requested a trade from the 76ers and wants to be gone before Thursday’s deadline.

Korkmaz has been a solid role player for the 76ers in the six seasons he’s spent with the team. He’s played in 281 career games and has 49 starts as well. Sadly, his role and playing time have drastically decreased this season and it make sense why he’s looking for a change of scenery.

He’s fighting for playing time with three players on the depth chart in front of him and it’s resulted in a poor season. Pennsylvania Sports Betting sites have the 76ers at (+1000) to win the Finals this season.

76ers Furkan Korkmaz has requested a trade

Korkmaz was asked by the media about the trade request and he said that he “would not confirm nor deny it”. He sent a text to 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey to request the trade and did not hear back from him. However, sources informed Kormaz that Morey would do his best to try and get him in a deal.

For the 2022-23 season, his numbers are the lowest of his career since his rookie season and it’s in large part to the lack of playing time he’s seeing. Last season he averaged (21.1) minutes per game and it’s dropped to just (10.2) this year. He’s played in 25 of the Sixers 52 games this season and has zero starts.

On top of that, he’s played in just seven of the last 21 games for the Sixers and only three times in the last 12 games. He’s averaging just two minutes per games in his last three played. In an interview last month, Korkmaz foreshadowed what the future might hold for him and had this to say.

“For me, the best thing that I can say is I want to be happy, you know?”… “I want to be on the court. And whatever they think is working with the team, that’s fine with me.” – Furkan Korkmaz

Back in the 2018-19 season he also requested a trade from the team as well but got s bit more playing time after that and stayed with the team. He’s likely done dealing with the Sixers and is ready to find a new home in the NBA that is willing to take him.