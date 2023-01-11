Home » news » Phoenix Take Interest In Foward Jalen Mcdaniels

NBA

Phoenix take interest in foward Jalen McDaniels

Antonio Kozlow profile picture
Updated 15 mins ago on

2 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Jalen McDaniels
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Ever since the transfer window was open, the Suns have been looking avidly to sign a new foward to add to their roster this season. Rumour has it that Hornet’s Jalen McDaniels seems to be the right fit, and the Arizona side is showing great interest. 

What are McDaniels’ strengths? Well, he’s proven to be very versatile, playing both small and power foward this tournament for Charlotte, and although he isn’t playing spectacularly, by his own standards McDaniels is playing his best basketball yet in his fourth year with Charlotte. This season, the forward has achieved all of the following averaged career-highs: 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 26.5 minutes per game.

Being signed to the Hornets as a rookie on a four-year deal, this is McDaniel’s final season on his contract. Good news for Phoenix is that his salary isn’t as high ($1.9 million), so considering this and the fact that McDaniels will soon become an unrestricted free agent, his trade shouldn’t be too complicated to negotiate.

On the Sun’s side, it’s important to mention they’ve been trying to find a new home for Jae Crowder all season long. The foward agreed with the team to sit out until they would trade him, but his frustration is growing over the fact he hasn’t played a single minute this championship.

If interested, you can read our recent special report on the Top 5 trades we expect to happen before the transfer deadline, which includes names such us Crowder, LaVine and Beal on the list.

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Antonio Kozlow profile picture

Antonio is a life long sports enthusiast and professional journalist, who shares an obssesive urge to find and dig up the most interesting facts to guide gamblers towards more exciting, yet safe bets. In his own words, ''you can never really know enough about the things you love''.

Trending Now