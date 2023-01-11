Phoenix take interest in foward Jalen McDaniels

Ever since the transfer window was open, the Suns have been looking avidly to sign a new foward to add to their roster this season. Rumour has it that Hornet’s Jalen McDaniels seems to be the right fit, and the Arizona side is showing great interest.

What are McDaniels’ strengths? Well, he’s proven to be very versatile, playing both small and power foward this tournament for Charlotte, and although he isn’t playing spectacularly, by his own standards McDaniels is playing his best basketball yet in his fourth year with Charlotte. This season, the forward has achieved all of the following averaged career-highs: 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 26.5 minutes per game.

Being signed to the Hornets as a rookie on a four-year deal, this is McDaniel’s final season on his contract. Good news for Phoenix is that his salary isn’t as high ($1.9 million), so considering this and the fact that McDaniels will soon become an unrestricted free agent, his trade shouldn’t be too complicated to negotiate.

“Sources tell me that the Suns have emerged as a team with interest in (Jalen) McDaniels, among several others in recent weeks.” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on teams showing interest in the Charlotte Hornets forward. pic.twitter.com/eyv3keH3Oi — The Rally (@TheRally) January 10, 2023

On the Sun’s side, it’s important to mention they’ve been trying to find a new home for Jae Crowder all season long. The foward agreed with the team to sit out until they would trade him, but his frustration is growing over the fact he hasn’t played a single minute this championship.

