Providence Basketball Hires Kim English As Head Coach
Providence is hiring ex-George Mason coach Kim English as head coach, according to sources. This news comes days after Ed Cooley’s departure for Georgetown. English is expected to sign a six-year contract. Cooley led the Friars to seven NCAA Tournament appearances.
While with George Mason, the former NBA player coached the Patriots to a 34-29 (.540) overall record from 2021 to 2023. In the 2021-22 season, George Mason finished 14-16, 7-9 in the Atlantic 10.
Upon further review of multiple March Madness betting sites, Providence lost 61-53 against Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and now No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 6 Creighton, and No. 4 UConn have better odds to win the National Championship.
Providence has come to an agreement with George Mason's Kim English, source told @stadium.
English, 34, played prep ball at nearby Notre Dame Prep, starred at Missouri and played briefly in NBA. Was also an assistant for former Providence coach Rick Barnes at Tennessee.
— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 23, 2023
This past season, the Patriots went 20-13 outright and 11-7 against conference opponents. They won their final six games of the regular season. On May 17, 2015, English began his coaching career as an assistant basketball coach under Frank Haith at the University of Tulsa. After earning enough experience, he left in 2017.
English, the 2012 Big 12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player, then went on to coach under Tad Boyle for the University of Colorado-Boulder from 2017 through 2019. English replaced Jean Prioleau, who accepted a head coach job at San Jose State.
Providence basketball hires former Georgetown coach Kim English as head coach, replacing Ed Cooley
From 2019 to 2021, English served as an assistant coach for Rick Barnes at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. The Maryland native replaced Rob Lanier, who went on to become the next head coach for Georgia State.
Moreover, it would seem that English was a better NCAA player than head coach. However, the University of Missouri alumnus still has an above-.500 record as a coach. So, perhaps this is a decent hire for Providence.
Welcome to Friartown Kim English 🤍 pic.twitter.com/jUEjJwIf2i
— Providence College Basketball (@providencecbb) March 22, 2023
Through 141 appearances and four seasons as a guard at Missouri, English averaged 11.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and 24.2 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 42% from the floor and 39.4% beyond the arc.
During his senior 2011-12 season, the young star logged career highs of 14.5 points, 4.2 boards, and 33.6 minutes per contest. English was selected 2012 All-Big 12 Tournament First Team and was named 2012 Big 12 Tournament MVP. Will the former Georgetown coach succeed with Providence? Friars fans are mixed right now.
