Raptors forward OG Anunoby wants to be an All-Star in 2023

Besides winning another championship, Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby has his sights set on one goal in the 2022-23 season: earning an NBA All-Star selection.

Entering his sixth season, the forward has not yet received any NBA honors or awards. Anunoby won a ring with Toronto in the 2019 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. However, he missed several games due to an emergency appendectomy.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Raptors possess the 15th-best odds to win another championship in 2023. While their title odds are low, sportsbooks are expecting them to return to the playoffs this season.

After Sunday’s afternoon practice, in an interview with Josh Lewenberg of TSN, the Indiana product was asked about his goals for the 2022-23 season. “I mean, like, besides team goals?” asked the Raptors forward.

“I know all the goals come from team goals, but I want to be an NBA All-Star. That’s an individual goal. And then just team goals: winning.”

“The further we go, the better the record we have, the more likely all that stuff can happen, and the more of us can go [to the NBA All-Star Game].”

Prior to walking away, Anunoby added one more goal to his list. “Actually, one more thing. I also want to make an All-Defensive Team.”

Raptors forward OG Anunoby seeks NBA All-Star and All-Defensive-Team selections in 2023

Furthermore, the forward was asked about his expectations for the rest of his teammates this season. During the 2021-22 season, in 48 starts, the wing averaged career highs of 17.1 points and 2.6 assists per game.

“I think everyone is hopeful and everyone works hard to perform well and – I won’t say bigger role – but, I guess, do the best with what they’re given,” said OG Anunoby.

“Make the most of your opportunities and try to find ways to be aggressive in the offense. That’s really the main thing.”

On November 1, 2021, in the Raptors’ 113-104 win over the New York Knicks, Anunoby scored a career-high 36 points in 41 minutes of action. He finished 13-of-27 (48.1%) shooting from the field and 4-of-12 (33.3%) from downtown.

In the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the wing logged a playoff series career-high 17.3 points per game, along with 4 rebounds and 2.5 assists against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Anunoby was selected 23rd overall by the Raptors in the 2017 NBA Draft.

In the 2019-20 season, the wing averaged 10.6 points, 5.3 boards, 1.6 assists, and 1.4 steals in 69 appearances.

He finished 14th in steals (96), 16th in 2-point field goal percentage (58.3%), and 13th in defensive rating (104.4).

In December 2020, the forward signed a four-year, $72 million contract extension with the Raptors. OG Anunoby is set to earn $17,357,143 in the 2022-23 season.

Then, the 25-year-old will receive $18,642,857 for the 2023-24 season. His multi-year deal includes a $19,928,571 player option for the 2024-25 season.