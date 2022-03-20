Raptors vs Bulls Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Chicago Bulls are set to take on the Toronto Raptors on Monday at the United Center in Chicago. Chicago is going to be coming in at 41-29 and the Raptors will be coming in at 39-31. Neither team has been playing great basketball as of late as Chicago will be coming into this one losing their last three games and Toronto will be coming in losing their last two. The Bulls have only won two of their last 10 games.

Raptors vs Bulls – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors

📊 Record: Bulls(41-29), Raptors(39-31)

📅 Date: March 21st, 2022

🕛 Time: 8:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: United Center

🎲 Odds: Bulls(-4.5), Raptors(+4.5)

Raptors vs Bulls Odds

The Chicago Bulls and the Toronto Raptors are set to meet on Monday. This is going to be one of the more interesting games of the day and one of the more difficult games to predict.

Raptors vs Bulls Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Monday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Bulls Injuries

Lonzo Ball out

Raptors Injuries

Fred VanVleet questionable

Malachi Flynn out

OG Anunoby out

Raptors vs Bulls Preview

Toronto will travel to Chicago on Monday for a battle versus the Raptors. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Monday’s game, check out our Raptors vs Bulls preview below.

What’s Going On Chicago?

The Chicago Bulls were hoping that when Alex Caruso returned to the lineup they were going to be playing much better basketball. Unfortunately for Chicago, that has clearly not been the case as they have only won one game with him back in the rotations. They’re going to be coming into this one after a disappointing loss to the Phoenix Suns that moved them to 0-15 against the top three teams in both the Eastern and Western Conference.

Chicago is going to be coming into this one with the 17th rated net rating, the 10th rated offensive rating, and the 21st rated defensive rating.

Toronto Has To Play Better Down The Stretch

The Toronto Raptors are going to be coming into this one also playing some disappointing basketball as of late. They still managed to stay afloat and hold the number seven seed in the Eastern Conference standings, but they’re hoping that they can turn things around so that they don’t have to play in the play-in game.

Toronto is going to be coming into this one after a disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Lakers that saw them lose by five in overtime. Scottie Barnes continued to impress as he led with 31 points.

On the season, Toronto has the 13th rated net rating, the 14th rated offensive rating, and the 14th rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Raptors vs Bulls

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Raptors Trends

36 games have gone OVER and 34 have gone UNDER this season.

39-30-1 ATS this season.

Bulls Trends

34 games have gone OVER and 36 have gone UNDER this season.

37-32-1 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Raptors vs Bulls

Personally, I’m going to wait to see if Fred VanVleet is going to play in this one. If he’s going to play, I’m going to take the Raptors to not only cover the spread, but to win outright.

Whenever Chicago is going up against a team that is above-average, I always like to put money on the other team because Chicago hasn’t played well against teams that are good this year.

