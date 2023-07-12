Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul went on Tuesday’s broadcast of SiriusXM NBA Radio and was asked whether he believes Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James could play until he’s 44 or 45. His response was dead-on accurate.

“He’s one guy that I’m not going to say no about,” Paul said. “I think it’s important to understand what really motivates him. I know it, and as long as his mind is there, as long as he’s still excited about playing the game, in addition to the health, absolutely.”

“He’s one guy that I’m not going to say no about” Rich Paul is asked if he thinks LeBron could play until he’s 44 or 45 years old@RichPaul4 | @TheFrankIsola | @sarahkustok pic.twitter.com/3Mz3ayHSbR — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 11, 2023



“I always tease him,” Rich Paul added. “I said, if your athleticism went away, you’d just be Karl Malone. It’s fine. You could pick and pop, shoot the jumper, make the right reads. … He can literally play for as long as he wants.”

Last August, LeBron James signed a two-year, $97.1 million extension with the Lakers. He’s projected to earn $47,607,350 in 2023-24, and the four-time NBA champ has a $53,369,986 player option for 2024-25.

Additionally, James made 55 appearances with the Lakers in the 2022-23 season. The 19-year veteran averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 35.5 minutes per game while shooting 50% from the field and 32.1% beyond the arc.

The 19-time All-Star has expressed his desire to play on an NBA team with his sons, Bronny and Bryce. Of course, Bronny turns 19 in October, and the consensus four-star recruit announced his commitment to USC in May.

Bryce, 16, transferred to Campbell Hall School ahead of his junior year of high school. He signed a name, image, and likeness (NIL) contract with Klutch Sports last December. James is more likely to play one season with just Bronny rather than both of his sons.

Furthermore, James (38,652 points) became the league’s all-time leading scorer this past season, breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s (38,387 points) 39-year record in February. The four-time MVP is also tied with Jason Kidd for the fourth-most triple-doubles with 107.

BREAKING: LeBron James tells Sports Illustrated he wants to play with his sons Bronny AND Bryce in the NBA. “I’m looking at who’s got 1st-round picks in 2024, 2025, things of that nature; 2026, 2027. I pay attention to that type of stuff.” 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/t7vTBPgogH — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 30, 2022



During the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies, LeBron James recorded 22 points in a 117-111 overtime win in Game 4, along with a playoff career-high 20 rebounds and seven assists.

It was James’ first 20-20 game of his entire career. The 19-time All-NBA member became the first Laker with a 20-20 game in the postseason since Shaquille O’Neal in Game 4 of the 2004 NBA Finals.

Other NBA clients of Rich Paul with Klutch Sports include Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Miles Bridges, Anthony Davis, De’Aaron Fox, Draymond Green, Gary Trent Jr., Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray, Ben Simmons, Fred VanVleet, John Wall, and Trae Young.

