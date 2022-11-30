Robert Williams ‘Progressing Well’ As He Nears A Return For Boston

The Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA right now with a 17-4 record. Jayson Tatum and the Celtics have won 13 of their last 14 games and are red hot to start this season. One player for Boston hasn’t made his season debut yet and he’s a crucial piece on their elite team. Their big man Robert Williams could be the Christmas gift that all Celtics fans were waiting for.

Williams underwent knee surgery in September and it forced him to miss the start of this year. He’s had two surgeries in the past calendar year and the Celtics are surely trying to play it safe and let Williams come back when he’s ready. On 11/23 it was reported he would need about another month until he was ready to be fulltime. Luckily, that could bring Williams back right for the Celtics game on Christmas Day vs the Milwaukee Bucks.

NBA betting sites have the Celtics at (+400) to win the Finals this season.

Robert Williams can still block shots. pic.twitter.com/p6y7XQ9fNR — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 30, 2022

Robert Williams eyeing a return near the end of December

Celtics defensive star Robert Williams is expected to make a return near the end of December. Williams participated in a live 5-vs-5 scrimmage today at practice with players and coaches. You can see in the video above how well he was moving and even got up to swat away a shot. Boston’s interim head coach Joe Mazzulla gave an update on Williams to the media.

“The timeline is still the same,”… “He’s doing a great job. He looks good, he’s progressing well, he’s up to 5-on-5 now playing full court. Right now, it’s just about how comfortable he is and making sure he’s in the right place physically and mentally. When he’s ready, we’ll collaborate on it, and he’ll be ready to go. He looks good and he’s getting better.” – Joe Mazzulla

Boston is already playing at such a high level this season and there team will only get better upon Williams return. Last season he averaged (2.2) blocks per game and a career-high (29.6) minutes per game.