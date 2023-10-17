The Houston Rockets are trading guard Kevin Porter Jr. and two future second-round draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder — who are immediately waiving him — for guard Victor Oladipo and forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

The Thunder are acquiring a 2027 second-rounder via the Minnesota Timberwolves and a 2028 second-rounder via the Milwaukee Bucks in the deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

More importantly, the Thunder obtained four second-round picks in acquiring and moving Oladipo’s $9.5 million expiring deal. OKC has 15 first-round and 22 second-round picks over the next seven years.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Houston Rockets hold 23rd-ranked odds to win this season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.

ESPN Sources: The Houston Rockets are trading G Kevin Porter Jr., and two future second-round picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder — who are waiving Porter Jr., immediately. Thunder are sending the Rockets Victor Oladipo and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in the transaction. pic.twitter.com/PBaHA0f5lW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 17, 2023



OKC is required to pay the $16.9 million guaranteed left on Porter Jr.’s contract as they waive him. Victor Oladipo, 31, would have been waived next week by the team, so Thunder general manager Sam Presti packaged him in the trade.

Robinson-Earl, 22, has a $1.9 million guaranteed salary this year and a $2 million team option next year.

Furthermore, if the Rockets waive Oladipo, Houston will have 13 guaranteed deals and two partially guaranteed contracts. Also, Houston will create a $4.5 million trade exception.

Meanwhile, following the Kevin Porter Jr. waiver, OKC will later have 13 guaranteed contracts and three players on partially guaranteed deals. Likewise, the Thunder will create a $1.9 million trade exception.

In September, Porter Jr. was charged with second-degree assault and strangulation in New York City after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, at the Millennium Hilton.

Porter Jr., 23, returned from an evening out at the Millennium Hilton, where he and his girlfriend were staying. Gondrezick was upset with Porter’s late hour return and locked the door, per the police report.

Additionally, once he entered with the help of hotel security, the 6-foot-4 guard assaulted Gondrezick. Porter was then held in police custody at the NYPD’s 17th Precinct in Midtown. The former Rockets guard was released on $75,000 bail.

Here’s the math on the OKC/Houston trade: – OKC will incur a $15.86M cap hit this season and $1M in 2024-25 for Kevin Porter Jr. – After the Porter Jr. waiver, OKC will have 13 guaranteed contracts and 3 players on partials – OKC will create a $1.9M trade exception – Victor… — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) October 17, 2023



The USC product is accused of punching Gondrezick repeatedly in the face with a closed fist. It was initially reported that Porter’s attack left the woman with a fractured neck vertebra and a cut above her right eye, prosecutors revealed at his arraignment.

However, Porter didn’t break his girlfriend’s neck, Manhattan prosecutors admitted in court Monday. Therefore, one of the assault charges against him was dropped.

Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Mirah Curzer said the office was tossing the second-degree assault charge because of “insufficient evidence,” after it was revealed that Porter never broke his girlfriend’s neck.

