Rudy Gobert Has The Most 20-Point, 10 Rebound Games With Perfect Shooting From The Field Since 1976-77

Minnesota’s offseason addition of Rudy Gobert was questioned by many to start the season. The team gave up a huge amount of players and picks to acquire the three-time defensive player of the year. His 2022-23 hasn’t been as dominant as years past, but Karl-Anthony Towns being has made his role that much bigger for the Timberwolves. With a 21/14 stat line vs the Mavs last night, Gobert had the eighth of his career with a 20/10 game on perfect shooting form the field.

The Timberwolves traded D’Angelo Russell before the trade deadline as there were reported rumors of there being some conflict between Gobert and himself. In the trade for Russell, Minnesota acquired a former teammate of Gobert’s who he had an incredible amount of success with in Utah.

Minnesota were in need of a veteran PG who could help keep the offense moving and Mike Conley was the perfect fit at the time. NBA betting sites have the Timberwolves at (+20000) to win the Finals this season.

Rudy Gobert has the most 20/10 games on perfect shooting since the 1976-77 ABA-NBA merger

Trading away Russell may have been a move that shocked a few people, but it was the right long-term move for Minnesota is Gobert is a serious part of their future. Their addition of Mike Conley has already proved to be a smart one just two games into the trade.

Conley and Gobert have a strong connection in the pick-and-roll after playing three seasons together with the Jazz. The three-time defensive player of the year played some of his best basketball alongside the veteran PG and that proved to be true in Minnesota’s close 124-121 victory vs Dallas on the road.

The playstyle of Rudy Gobert is like a big man from the 1960’s. He takes no three-pointers and almost every point he makes is a dunk, layup, or some kind of hook shot. You can’t knock him for the success he has in doing so. In the two previous seasons Gobert lead the league in field-goal percentage and also lead the league with (14.7) rebounds per game.

In the win vs Dallas last night Gobert had 24/14/1 and had the prefect night from the field. That was the eighth game of his career where he had 20/10 and had a perfect shooting night. Dwight Howard had done is six times and Artis Gilmore had done it four times.