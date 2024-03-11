Rudy Gobert was the talk of the NBA this weekend after he protested against the officials while playing the Cavaliers on Friday night, as he made a money gesture with his hands implying that the referees were bought. This is why the league decided to slap the Wolves big man with the biggest player fine of the campaign.

The incident occurred with less than 30 seconds to the final buzzer, in a very tight contest where the Minnesota team was leading 97-96. The French center was called for a foul, which was his sixth of the night, but Rudy wasn’t having it.

To demonstrate that he was against Scott Foster’s call, the 31-year-old rubbed his fingers together as he walked off the court. This is why the player will now suffer a greater consequence than the technical foul that was initially assessed, as the NBA delivered him a $100,000 fine.

Rudy Gobert was fined $100k for making this gesture at an official🤑😳 Did he deserve the fine? pic.twitter.com/rKyLf07o6c — MyBookie – Bet With The Best (@MyBookie) March 11, 2024

“The fine takes into account Gobert’s past instances of conduct detrimental to the NBA with regard to publicly criticizing the officiating,” said Joe Dumars, the NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations.

Gobert attended the press after the match, which ended in Cleveland’s favor, explaining how betting is destroying sports. “I’ll bite the bullet again,” he said on Friday. “I’ll be the bad guy. I’ll take the fine, but I think it’s hurting our game. I know the betting and all that is becoming bigger and bigger, but it shouldn’t feel that way.”

“My reaction, which I think was the truth, but it wasn’t the time to react that way. It cost my team the game. It was an immature reaction. It’s not just one call. Everyone makes mistakes, but when it’s over and over and over again, of course it’s frustrating,” he then admitted.

The veteran is currently the front-runner for NBA Defensive Player of the Year, an accolade he’s already earned in the past. Unfortunately for him, he left the game with seven points and 17 rebounds, while the Cavs eventually tied the game and won it in overtime.

Coach Chris Finch made his return against the Lakers after missing Friday’s match due to an illness

The Wolves didn’t have coach Chris Finch on the sidelines when they clashed against Cleveland on Friday, as assistant Micah Nori took his place while the head tactician was out due to an illness. Despite the overtime loss, the trainer praised his entire staff.

“I thought everybody did an unbelievable job. Gave ourselves a chance to win in tough circumstances,” Finch shared. “We got to play a little cleaner down the stretch and we win that game. ? The staff did an excellent job. Nothing I would’ve done particularly different or better and I told them go coach the game like it’s yours.”

While Chris missed his first-ever game during his four years in Minnesota, assistant Nori was critical of Gobert’s gesture. “A technical foul with 27 seconds in the game, to be honest, is unacceptable.

“That’s who Rudy is, but you’ve got to be smart. He made a visual that was automatic. He was obviously frustrated — both teams were — but we have to be smarter,” said the Timberwolves assistant coach.