Sacramento’s Keegan Murray breaks the NBA Rookie three-point record last night vs. Portland

This Wednesday was a historic night for Sacramento, not only because they assured their first playoff berth since 2006 after beating the Trail Blazers, but also because Keegan Murray now stands atop of the NBA’s rookie three-point records.

As the youngster dropped his third triple of the night over Portland, Murray has already broken Donovan Mitchell’s mark for most three-pointers made by a first-year player in a single season. This meant the foward has already hit 188 attempts from behind the arc during this 2022/23 campaign, only five years after the Cavaliers star achieved the same feat.

Take a look at the exact moment when the 22-year-old made NBA history:

No. 188 💦 Keegan Murray breaks the all-time rookie 3PM record ‼️ pic.twitter.com/YShCSY6gIF — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 30, 2023

With six more games of regular season left, the former No.4 overall pick in 2022 now has the chance to reach 200 shots from behind the three-point line in a single rookie campaign.

Right before the match, coach Mike Brown talked about the importance of the record Murray was close to breaking.

“I’m excited,” Brown admitted to the press. “You know, like I said before, you know, an attempt to break that record should mean something to everybody. You know, it’s a phenomenal record to break. Obviously the guy that has it right now is a phenomenal player and going to be in the Hall of Fame.

“And so when you start talking about those types of things and something that is there in the record books and talking about the history of the game, it’s no small feat. And so you look forward to any year, guys have an opportunity to put their imprint on the game in a way that Keegan will once he breaks that record.”

The sharp shooter has performed a dreamy first season with the No.3-seeded Kings, as he’s averaged 12.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 three-pointer per contest.

Before breaking the mark, the 22-year-old told the press how unbelievable it feels to be so close to achieving this feat, and sharing plenty of credit to his teammates.

“I think it’s crazy just because it comes all in the flow of our offense,” Murray told reporters. “I feel like I really don’t do anything special. We have a lot of guys who know how to play-make, so I’m able to knock down shots and that’s kind of an attribute to them just finding me in the flow of our offense.”

Check out his complete highlights of last night’s victory against Portland:

The Sacramento coach now is sure that his latest accomplishment should earn the athlete an NBA All-Rookie First Team selection.”That [3-point] record is, like, monumental, in my opinion, when it comes to rookies,” Brown told reporters this past weekend.

“Everybody’s doing something as rookies, but to break that record with your team sitting in the third spot and going to the playoffs and you’ve been starting for this team all year, come on, man,” he added. “That’s a no-brainer for First-Team All-Rookie.”

Now that the Kings are standing firm in the Western Conference’s third spot, they can finally openly say there are enduring a playoff championship this year. Now we can only hope that Murray and his teammates can shake off their inexperience in post-season stages and overcome who ever steps in front of them.