Scottie Barnes is the second-youngest Toronto Raptors player in franchise history to record 3,000 career points, trailing only Chris Bosh, who was 21 years and 291 days old when he reached this milestone.

At 22 years and 153 days old, Barnes notched 20 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in Toronto’s 124-121 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on New Year’s Day.

The third-year guard out of Florida State University also shot 7-of-17 (41.2%) from the floor, 1-of-5 (20%) outside the arc, and 5-of-7 (71.4%) at the foul line.

In Toronto’s 126-119 loss to the Utah Jazz on Dec. 23, Barnes posted a career-high-tying 32 points, along with 14 rebounds, seven assists, and one block in 38 minutes of action.

Through 33 starts this season, Barnes is averaging career highs of 21 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 48% from the field and a career-best 38.5% from 3-point range.

His player efficiency rating (21.6), true shooting percentage (58.1%), and usage percentage (24.8%) are all career highs this season as well.

Scottie Barnes became the first Toronto Raptors player 22 or younger since Chris Bosh to average 20 PPG in five straight games

Barnes ranks 12th in total rebounds (307) this season, 18th in assists (190), fourth in steals (49), 14th in blocks (47), fifth in minutes played (1,160), 10th in box plus/minus (6.1), and eighth in value over replacement player (2.4).

Earlier this season, he topped the 20 points-per-game mark in five straight games this season, becoming the first Raptors player 22 years old or younger to accomplish the feat since Bosh in 2007.

Bosh went 15 consecutive games from Jan. 10 to Feb. 9, 2007, scoring at least 20 points and averaging 27.9 points per game at 22 years old during the stretch.

More importantly, the Raptors recovered last night against Cleveland after losing 129-127 to a Detroit Pistons team Saturday that was on an NBA record-tying 28-game losing streak.

“I think we played good basketball,” Toronto coach Darko Rajakoic said. “Guys were enjoying playing a good brand of basketball and just cheering for each other.”

RJ Barrett had 19 points and nine rebounds and Immanuel Quickley added 14 in the players’ first start for the Raptors. On Saturday, Toronto traded OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn to the New York Knicks for Barrett, Quickley, and a 2024 second-round draft pick.

“This was special,” Barrett said of his first home game in Toronto. “Way better than any other time I’ve played here. This was a special one that I’ll always appreciate.”