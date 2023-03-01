Home » news » Sec Tournament 2023 Bracket Schedule How To Watch Live Stream

The 2023 SEC men’s basketball tournament is scheduled from March 8 through March 12, 2023, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The top 10 seeds will receive a first-round bye and the top four teams will have a double bye. This year’s SEC Tournament Championship is set for March 12 at 12 p.m. ET.

Leading into the tournament, contenders include the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide, No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers, No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats, No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies, and dark-horse Auburn Tigers. Keep scrolling to view the 2023 SEC Tournament schedule, BetOnline odds, and how to watch the games.

2023 SEC Conference Tournament Schedule

SEC Conference Tournament Round SEC Conference Tournament Schedule
First Round Wednesday,
March 8
Second Round Thursday,
March 9
Quarterfinals Friday,
March 10
Semifinals Saturday, March 11
SEC Championship Game Sunday, March 12

College Basketball Tournament Odds — 2023 SEC Conference Tournament Odds

SEC Teams Odds Play
Alabama -250 SEC Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How to Watch & Live Stream
Tennessee +300 SEC Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How to Watch & Live Stream
Auburn +2500 SEC Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How to Watch & Live Stream
Texas A&M +3500 SEC Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How to Watch & Live Stream
Kentucky +4000 SEC Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How to Watch & Live Stream

How to watch or stream the 2023 SEC Tournament?

The 2023 SEC Tournament will air live on SEC Network and ESPN. The best live streaming services for SEC Network and the ESPN channels are fuboTV, Vidgo, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. For those interested, the Vidgo English Plus package costs $65 per month. You’ll have access to everything.

A 7-day free trial is also available. Meanwhile, the cheapest available option is Sling TV. Pick Sling Sports Extra with Orange to have SEC Network and ESPN. This service offers just a 3-day free trial. Nonetheless, Sling Orange offers over 30 channels for just $20 for your first month’s purchase. Orange includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3.

Before you make a purchase, 1-device streaming is the biggest negative with the Orange plan. Users will not be able to stream the games live from multiple screens in the same household simultaneously.

Live Streaming Service Cost Free Trial
fuboTV $86 per month 7 Days
Vidgo $65 per month 7 Days
Sling TV $40 per month 3 Days
YouTube TV $65 per month 14 Days

Then there’s YouTube TV. This streaming service carries SEC Network and the ESPN channels. For that logical reason, college sports fans cannot go wrong picking this streaming service. Not to mention, YouTube TV offers a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers.

Since Sling TV provides 50 hours of DVR storage, this might not be enough for larger families. Nonetheless, with YouTube TV, you’ll have unlimited Cloud DVR storage. That’s the selling point.

Additionally, network availability depends on your zip code. Go to the fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV websites to verify which channels you’ll have based on where you live. It can be a problem for viewers who are not paying for a VPN. As for fuboTV, customers can record up to 1,000 hours on the Cloud DVR.

College Basketball Betting Content You May Like

