Main Page
SEC Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How to Watch & Live Stream
The 2023 SEC men’s basketball tournament is scheduled from March 8 through March 12, 2023, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The top 10 seeds will receive a first-round bye and the top four teams will have a double bye. This year’s SEC Tournament Championship is set for March 12 at 12 p.m. ET.
Leading into the tournament, contenders include the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide, No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers, No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats, No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies, and dark-horse Auburn Tigers. Keep scrolling to view the 2023 SEC Tournament schedule, BetOnline odds, and how to watch the games.
The Best Betting Sites for the SEC Tournament in 2023
- BetOnline Free College Basketball Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for the SEC Conference Tournament
- XBet Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for the 2023 SEC Conference Tournament
- MyBookie College Basketball Betting Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the SEC Conference Tournament
- BetUS NCAAB Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for College Basketball Games
- Bovada NCAAB Betting Offers – $750 Sportsbook Bonus for SEC Conference Tournament Betting
2023 SEC Conference Tournament Schedule
|SEC Conference Tournament Round
|SEC Conference Tournament Schedule
|First Round
|Wednesday,
March 8
|Second Round
|Thursday,
March 9
|Quarterfinals
|Friday,
March 10
|Semifinals
|Saturday, March 11
|SEC Championship Game
|Sunday, March 12
College Basketball Tournament Odds — 2023 SEC Conference Tournament Odds
The Best NCAAB Bets for March Madness 2023
Prior to the 2023 SEC Conference Tournament, check out a few of our best free bets and sports betting bonuses available this year for March Madness games. Be sure to gamble responsibly.
The Best College Basketball Betting Sites for March Madness
- All
100% Up To $3,000 Casino Welcome Bonus
100% Up To $3,000 Casino Welcome Bonus
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $500 + $10 Casino Chip
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $500 + $10 Casino Chip
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000
Get a Welcome Bonus of up to $750
Get a Welcome Bonus of up to $750
How to watch or stream the 2023 SEC Tournament?
The 2023 SEC Tournament will air live on SEC Network and ESPN. The best live streaming services for SEC Network and the ESPN channels are fuboTV, Vidgo, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. For those interested, the Vidgo English Plus package costs $65 per month. You’ll have access to everything.
A 7-day free trial is also available. Meanwhile, the cheapest available option is Sling TV. Pick Sling Sports Extra with Orange to have SEC Network and ESPN. This service offers just a 3-day free trial. Nonetheless, Sling Orange offers over 30 channels for just $20 for your first month’s purchase. Orange includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3.
Before you make a purchase, 1-device streaming is the biggest negative with the Orange plan. Users will not be able to stream the games live from multiple screens in the same household simultaneously.
|Live Streaming Service
|Cost
|Free Trial
|fuboTV
|$86 per month
|7 Days
|Vidgo
|$65 per month
|7 Days
|Sling TV
|$40 per month
|3 Days
|YouTube TV
|$65 per month
|14 Days
Then there’s YouTube TV. This streaming service carries SEC Network and the ESPN channels. For that logical reason, college sports fans cannot go wrong picking this streaming service. Not to mention, YouTube TV offers a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers.
Since Sling TV provides 50 hours of DVR storage, this might not be enough for larger families. Nonetheless, with YouTube TV, you’ll have unlimited Cloud DVR storage. That’s the selling point.
Additionally, network availability depends on your zip code. Go to the fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV websites to verify which channels you’ll have based on where you live. It can be a problem for viewers who are not paying for a VPN. As for fuboTV, customers can record up to 1,000 hours on the Cloud DVR.
College Basketball Betting Content You May Like
- Best College Basketball Betting Sites [2023] – Discover Top NCAAB Betting Sites Ranked.
- The Best College Basketball Odds – Find out The Top 11 Sites for NCAA Basketball Odds.
- Best March Madness Betting Websites – Compare Top NCAA March Madness College Gambling.
- NCAA March Madness Odds and Lines – Learn How to Bet on NCAA Basketball Futures.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites [2023] – Compare the Best Offshore Sportsbooks for US Players.
- 36-year-old guard Goran Dragic becomes a free agent after the Chicago Bulls decided to waive him
- SEC Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How to Watch & Live Stream
- NBA insiders hint at a ‘serious’ chance of a possible reunion between James Harden and the Houston Rockets
- After waiving Juancho Hernangómez, the Toronto Raptors sign veteran guard Will Barton
- Kyrie Irving said he ‘needs to scale back’ and let his game come to him after missing a potential game-winner last night vs Indiana
-
College Basketball 1 week ago
Louisville Cardinals Poised to Land Top Small Forward Trentyn Flowers
-
Legal 1 week ago
Washington State Gambling Commission make arrest after $300,000 found missing from VGW Post 3207
-
College Basketball 1 week ago
2024’s Number One Ranked Point Guard Boogie Fland Expected to Commit to North Carolina Tar Heels
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Devin Booker proclaims the Suns went from “laughing stock of the NBA” to title contenders this season