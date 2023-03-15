Seth Greenberg of ESPN has released his March Madness bracket, predictions, and expert picks for the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The college basketball analyst has No. 1 Alabama taking on No. 2 Texas in the National Championship at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. BetOnline odds and picks are featured below.

Seth Greenberg March Madness 2023 Bracket

According to Greenberg’s March Madness bracket, the college basketball analyst is predicting No. 1 Alabama will defeat No. 2 Texas in the 2023 NCAA Tournament National Championship. To get there, the former NCAA coach has the Crimson Tide winning over No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the First Round. Then, Alabama will advance to the Sweet 16 after beating No. 9 West Virginia.

Following a victory over the Mountaineers, the Crimson Tide will win against No. 4 Virginia in the Sweet 16. After that, Alabama is projected to defeat No. 6 Creighton in the Elite Eight. To advance to the National Championship, the Crimson Tide will then beat No. 5 Duke in the Final Four. Seth Greenberg is playing it safe with his picks.

Seth Greenberg March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

Additionally, the college basketball broadcaster is hoping for these three outcomes: No. 5 Duke advancing to the Final Four, No. 12 VCU upsetting No. 5 Saint Mary’s at MVP Arena, and No. 1 Alabama defeating No. 2 Texas in the 2023 NCAA Tournament National Championship. Some fans could argue that Greenberg didn’t pick enough upsets in his bracket. At least three big upsets occur each year during March Madness. Explanations for these said predictions are below.

First off, the ESPN analyst has No. 5 Duke upsetting No. 2 Marquette in the Elite Eight to advance to the Final Four. “I got Duke over Marquette,” mentioned Seth Greenberg. “The way Duke’s playing, 18-1 with their full lineup. That’s just a little bit different.”

However, the former NCAA coach has the Blue Devils losing to No. 1 Alabama in the Final Four. “Alabama is the most talented team in college basketball. They have two of everything, they’re an elite offensive team, they can defend the rim, they can also run you off the 3-point line.”

Next, Seth Greenberg has No. 12 VCU upsetting No. 5 Saint Mary’s in the First Round of the West Region. “You know, there’s a famous 12 everyone’s talking about,” said the ESPN analyst. “That guy named [Aaron] Rodgers. There’s another famous 12, and that’s VCU. They’ve been to the Final Four.

“VCU, you want to upset? Here’s what you have to do: impose your identity on the game. VCU, because they extend their defense, they slow down Saint Mary’s, limit their exposure in the half court. I got VCU with the upset.” The Rams enter this matchup as a 4-point underdog.

No. 1 Alabama over No. 2 Texas to win National Championship | Seth Greenberg Picks

Furthermore, Seth Greenberg is expecting No. 1 Alabama to defeat No. 2 Texas in the 2023 NCAA Tournament National Championship. Before the championship game, the ESPN analyst has the Longhorns defeating No. 4 UConn in the Final Four. “I think Texas gets up and underneath UConn, pushes them out a step, so I have them right here [National Championship],” said Greenberg.

Plus, the former NCAA coach believes No. 1 Alabama will beat No. 5 Duke in the Final Four as well. “Alabama is the most complete team in college basketball,” added the two-time ACC Coach of the Year. “I’ve got Alabama advancing. And then my champion from the SEC: Roll Tide. Nick Saban in attendance. They cut down the nets, and then they get ready for spring football.” More March Madness brackets, predictions, and picks are on the main page.

