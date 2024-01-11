Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is currently on pace to become the first NBA player to average at least 30 points and 2.4 steals per game in a season since Allen Iverson in the 2004-05 season.

Through 35 starts this season, the 2023 All-Star is averaging 31.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and career highs of 6.4 assists and 2.4 steals per game. Plus, he’s shooting a career-best 55.2% from the field.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, Gilgeous-Alexander holds second-best odds below Nikola Jokic to win MVP this season. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on pace to become the 8th player to average 30+ points and 2+ steals per game. His 2.4 steals would be the most by any 30+ PPG scorer since Allen Iverson.#NBA | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/ufyGQ1DZ70 — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) January 10, 2024



Gilgeous-Alexander leads the NBA in steals (84) and steals per game (2.4) this season. The University of Kentucky product ranks third in points (1,099), 16th in assists (224), second in field goals (395), third in free throws (266), third in player efficiency rating (30.9), and fifth in usage percentage (32.6%).

Additionally, his player efficiency rating and true shooting percentage (64.8%) are career highs. The 6-foot-6 guard has recorded 26 games this season with 30-plus points and five 40-point games. SGA posted a season-high 43 points in a 128-120 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers (Nov. 8) and in a 128-123 loss to the Sacramento Kings (Dec. 14).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could become eighth NBA player to average over 30 points, two steals per game in a season

Furthermore, Gilgeous-Alexander could also become the eighth player to average over 30 points and two steals per game in a season — joining James Harden (2018-19), Stephen Curry (2015-16), Dwyane Wade (2008-09), Iverson (three times), Kobe Bryant (2002-03), Michael Jordan (eight times), and Rick Barry (1974-75).

He logged a career-high seven steals in the Thunder’s 123-87 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 14. Kendall Gill, while with the New Jersey Nets, finished with an NBA-record 11 steals in an 88-77 victory against the Miami Heat on April. 3, 1999.

In Oklahoma City’s 128-120 victory versus the Heat on Wednesday night, Gilgeous-Alexander amassed 28 points, two rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes of action. He only has three zero-steals games this season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is 3rd among guards in All-Star voting Chet Holmgren sits at 9th pic.twitter.com/fuoCl5qK9g — TF (@ThunderFocus) January 4, 2024



Although the Oklahoma City Thunder shot 69.2% in the first half, Miami outscored them 35-29 in the opening quarter and led 69-65 at halftime. It was a rare occurrence that may never again take place in OKC’s franchise history.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, since the NBA began tracking play-by-play data digitally in 1996-97, there had been 130 instances of a team shooting 69.2% or better in a first half — and this was only the third time a club shot above 65% in the opening 24 minutes but still trailed at the break.

NBA sportsbooks now show Shai Gilgeous Alexander as the No. 1 favorite to win NBA Clutch Player of the Year. Oddsmakers are still giving great odds to Damian Lillard and Stephen Curry.