Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with Girlfriend Expecting First Child

It’s been a huge year for Oklahoma Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Last season, Gilgeous-Alexander set a new career-high in scoring at 31.4 points per game. The 25-year has picked up where he left off averaging 29.9 points through 18 contests in 2023.

On Sunday, Gilgeous-Alexander announced that he will be expecting his first child with girlfriend Hailey Summers. The pair shared a sweet photo to Instagram of the soon-to-be-parents. Summers flaunted her baby bump in a crop top as Gilgeous-Alexander and she posed for the cameras.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Announces Pregnancy

Gilgeous-Alexander and his girlfriend are expecting their first child. The Canadian posted a picture to Instagram announcing his bundle of joy. The two are pictured smiling from ear to ear as they expect their newborn baby.

For Gilgeous-Alexander. Not only are the Oklahoma City Thunder 13-6, they are second in the Western Conference right now. Gilgeous-Alexander also headlined the new SKIMS men’s campaign. The 25-year-old stripped down into his underwear for the SKIMS new launch of men’s products.

Gilgeous-Alexander joined some of the most prolific athletes in the world including soccer sensation Neymar Jr and Nick Bosa. Gilgeous-Alexander was the only NBA player signed to Kim Kardashian’s billion-dollar company.

Who is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Girlfriend Hailey Summers?

A former athlete, Hailey Summers played soccer for the University of Albany. She was a defender on the team making 56 appearances including contributing three assists and a goal.

The two met in high school with Summers also attending St. Mary High School. They are high school sweethearts and have been dating since 2016.

She graduated in 2021 gaining a bachelor’s degree in psychology. While there isn’t much more information on her professional career after graduating, she will be expecting her first child with the basketball star in 2024.