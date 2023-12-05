Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with Girlfriend Expecting First Child

Home » news » Shai Gilgeous Alexander Girlfriend Hailey Summers Expecting First Child

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Girlfriend Hailey Summers Expecting First Child

Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
Updated 3 hours ago on • 2 min read
It’s been a huge year for Oklahoma Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Last season, Gilgeous-Alexander set a new career-high in scoring at 31.4 points per game. The 25-year has picked up where he left off averaging 29.9 points through 18 contests in 2023.

On Sunday, Gilgeous-Alexander announced that he will be expecting his first child with girlfriend Hailey Summers. The pair shared a sweet photo to Instagram of the soon-to-be-parents. Summers flaunted her baby bump in a crop top as Gilgeous-Alexander and she posed for the cameras.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Announces Pregnancy

Gilgeous-Alexander and his girlfriend are expecting their first child. The Canadian posted a picture to Instagram announcing his bundle of joy. The two are pictured smiling from ear to ear as they expect their newborn baby.

For Gilgeous-Alexander. Not only are the Oklahoma City Thunder 13-6, they are second in the Western Conference right now. Gilgeous-Alexander also headlined the new SKIMS men’s campaign. The 25-year-old stripped down into his underwear for the SKIMS new launch of men’s products.

Gilgeous-Alexander joined some of the most prolific athletes in the world including soccer sensation Neymar Jr and Nick Bosa. Gilgeous-Alexander was the only NBA player signed to Kim Kardashian’s billion-dollar company.

Who is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Girlfriend Hailey Summers?

A former athlete, Hailey Summers played soccer for the University of Albany. She was a defender on the team making 56 appearances including contributing three assists and a goal.

The two met in high school with Summers also attending St. Mary High School. They are high school sweethearts and have been dating since 2016.

She graduated in 2021 gaining a bachelor’s degree in psychology. While there isn’t much more information on her professional career after graduating, she will be expecting her first child with the basketball star in 2024.

Gia is a Basketball Insiders contributor based in Canada. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.

