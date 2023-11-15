Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded his fifth-straight game with 25 or more points on 55% shooting from the field in Tuesday night’s 123-87 win over the San Antonio Spurs, setting the longest streak in Thunder history.

Gilgeous-Alexander also logged a career-high seven steals in Oklahoma City’s NBA In-Season Tournament win. Plus, the Thunder set a new franchise record with 19 steals. OKC scored 23 points off San Antonio’s 25 turnovers, improving to 7-4 for the season.

“I think it was a great team effort, really keying in on the game plan and overall, just going out and executing,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

In OKC’s 128-120 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 8, the guard posted a season-high 43 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block in 38 minutes of action.

Through 10 starts of the 2023-24 season, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 29.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.6 steals, and 34.9 minutes per game. Additionally, he’s shooting 53.4% from the floor and 30.8% beyond the arc.

Furthermore, OKC outscored the Spurs 60-38 in the paint in its in-season tournament victory. San Antonio was also held to 18 points in the third. The Thunder outscored San Antonio 32-21 in the fourth quarter to go on to win by 36 points.

On Dec. 2, 2021, OKC was blown out 152-79 by the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis’ 73-point win marked the largest margin of victory in NBA history.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault downplayed Tuesday night’s lopsided score — OKC’s largest victory margin against San Antonio.

“I just think we have great respect for their people, their players, their program,” Daigneault said. “It’s one game. It’s one of 82. It was our night, it wasn’t their night. But it’s zero-zero next time we play them.”

The Spurs became the second team to have three 30-point losses in their first 11 games, joining the 1990-91 Denver Nuggets. OKC’s largest lead was 40 points in the fourth quarter.

