Shams Charania is being slammed by Dillon Brooks’ agent for ‘spreading false news and attacking players’

Reports came out earlier this week that Dillon Brooks will likely not be returning to the Grizzlies next season. NBA insider Shams Charania went as far as to report that he will not be with the team “under any circumstances”. This angered former NBA players who have a platform like JJ Redick and Kendrick Perkins. Brooks’ agent also accused Charania of “spreading false news and attacking players”. 

A number of media members across the league think that Shams could have handled the situation differently. It was not the information that has people angry. They are more upset with the way Charania phrased it. His specific language made Brooks feel like the villain in this situation when it’s not only his fault that Memphis couldn’t beat the Lakers.

Brooks just finished his sixth season in the NBA. All of them have been with the Memphis Grizzlies. The Miami Heat and Houston Rockets are two teams rumored to have an interest in Brooks.

What could Shams Charania have done to handle the situation differently?

Dillon Brooks was not the only reason that the Memphis Grizzlies lost to the LA Lakers. NBA media member JJ Redick believes Brooks is being used as a “scapegoat”. He said the media has created this narrative around Dillon Brooks and that there are other issues on the team as well.

Mike George was not going to let his client get bashed any more than he needed to. It’s been a rough past few weeks for Dillon Brooks. He’s seen his reputation get crushed by the media and most specifically, Shams Charania. There was no reason for the NBA insider to use the language he did towards Brooks’ situation with the team.

This is also not the first time in Charania’s career that he’s been blasted by people in the league. Earlier this year, Hawsk’s CEO at the time called out Shama for his report on head coach Nate McMillan.

