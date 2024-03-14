NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal criticized Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in his latest episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” alongside ex-Miami Heat guard Mario Chalmers.

When Chalmers said he would give the NBA Defensive Player of the Year trophy to Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Shaq immediately agreed that it shouldn’t be given to Gobert this season.

“I never thought he was a great defensive player, either,” O’Neal said. “What it is, there’s not a lot of centers that are making him play defense. He’s not doing it against [Nikola Jokic] Joker because he has to be engaged.

Shaq believes Bam Adebayo should win DPOY over Rudy Gobert… do you agree? 👀 EP 12 OUT NOW | https://t.co/en2LcbqflC pic.twitter.com/BLS6eYAXKy — The Big Podcast (@bigpodwithshaq) March 14, 2024



“But when he’s going against another guy, he’s 7’6”, of course, if you lay it up, he’s going to block it. Defense to me is – guard that m***, shut him down. You want to impress me?

“Hold Joker under 15 points. Now you’re playing. All that weakside blocking shots, that’s cool, but it ain’t going to work against guys like me and Joker and [Joel] Embiid.”

Shaq says the NBA Defensive Player of the Year trophy should go to Bam Adebayo, not Rudy Gobert

Shaquille O’Neal believes the top NBA DPOY candidate should be able to match up against multiple positions, especially in today’s era. Therefore, he would give the DPOY trophy to Adebayo.

“Bam plays people. Bam plays two to three to four and the five. I would give it to him, too,” he added.

Through 63 games (all starts) this season, Gobert is averaging 13.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 33.9 minutes per game while shooting 64.8% from the field and 64.9% at the foul line.

For what it’s worth, Gobert leads the NBA currently in defensive win shares (4.9) and defensive rating (104.2).

Meanwhile, Adebayo is averaging 19.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.0 block, and 34.6 minutes per game through 55 games (all starts) this season.

Miami’s big man is also shooting 50.7% from the floor and 75.8% at the line.

In the Heat’s 105-96 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 24, the center recorded 15 points, 15 boards, six assists, one steal, and a career-high six blocks in 39 minutes of action.

Does Shaq have a point?

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Gobert is the favorite to win NBA DPOY. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for Victor Wembanyama and Adebayo.