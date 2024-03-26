As Jontay Porter has missed his last two games with the Raptors due to “personal reasons”, people are starting to wonder what’s going on with the forward. According to new reports, the player is currently under investigation by the NBA after many instances of betting irregularities over the past months.

There have been prop bets involving the athlete from regular season contests that occurred on January 26 and March 20, according to sources, as a league spokesman recently revealed to the press that they are “looking into it.”

In January, Toronto faced the Clippers and there was a notable betting interest on the under for Porter’s props, which were set at around 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. The forward’s three-point attempts also had an over/under bet, which was at 0.5.

In January, Jontay Porter subbed out after 4 minutes due to an eye injury. That night, the under on Porter's 3-pointers was DraftKings' biggest money winner for bettors of any NBA player props. After it happened again last week, the Raptors center’s career could be in jeopardy. — Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 26, 2024

That night against the Los Angeles team, he played just 4 minutes after suffering an eye injury, and wasn’t able to score against his rivals. However, he did win three rebounds, handed out one assist, and didn’t attempt a single shot beyond the arc, meaning the under hit on all of his stats.

The following day, renowned sportsbooks announced that Porter’s three-point efficiency was the biggest money maker for bettors of any individual player’s props that night. “People were trying to do whatever they could to bet Jontay Porter props [against the Clippers],” the source told ESPN. “And then, just a few days ago, the same thing. We had a bunch of people trying to bet under for more.”

The player has now missed the last two games for his club, as his coach revealed that he only became aware of the investigation until this past Monday. “I never doubt injuries. I never doubt honesty from players,” Darko Rajaković shared. “Obviously, I’ve never had a situation like this before.”

The Serbian then revealed that he’s yet to discuss this issue with the rest of the locker room. “I don’t know their reaction,” he said. “I just know nobody wants those kind of situations to happen to anybody, to any team. We’ve just got to deal with it.”

Players and coaches around the league have confessed that gambling is even closer than we all would like to believe

Before the Cavaliers hosted the Heat last week, coach J.B. Bickerstaff reminded us all that gambling is much closer to basketball than we all want to think. According to the tactician, he’s was threatened by gamblers last season and reported it to the NBA.

While being asked about sport gambling in general, following the recent remarks made by Tyrese Haliburton about feeling like a “prop,” Bickerstaff opened up about a situation he had to endure last year.

“They got my telephone number and were sending me crazy messages about where I live and my kids and all that stuff,” J.B. said before losing at home to Miami 107-104. “So it is a dangerous game and a fine line that we’re walking for sure.”

Another case was Rudy Gobert‘s, who following a defeat this month he admitted to making the money gesture toward the referee, while insinuating that legalized sports betting may be influencing the outcome of NBA games.

“I’ll bite the bullet again,” the French center said. “I’ll be the bad guy. I’ll take the fine, but I think it’s hurting our game. I know the betting and all that is becoming bigger and bigger, but it shouldn’t feel that way. And I give all my respect to the other team, to Cleveland. They played a hell of a game, too. But just let the players decide the game.”