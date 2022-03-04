Main Page
Southeast Missouri State vs Murray State Prediction and Free NCAA Picks
In Friday night’s Ohio Valley Tournament matchup, the No. 4 Southeast Missouri State Redhawks are playing the No. 1 Murray State Racers; NCAA picks are featured here. Murray State is averaging 79.30 points per game, and the team ranks 22nd overall in the nation. Keep scrolling for Redhawks vs Racers preview content.
Can Eric Reed Jr. and the Redhawks pull off their biggest upset win on the road in history? The junior guard is averaging 16.2 points per game this season. Including the starting lineups, our top NCAA picks and betting trends are available below.
Get $1000 NBA Bonus at BetOnline
Southeast Missouri State vs Murray State Game Information
- 🏀 Teams: Southeast Missouri State Redhawks | Murray State Racers
- 📊 Record: Redhawks (14-17, 14-16-1 ATS) | Racers (28-2, 16-11-1 ATS)
- 📅 Date: Friday, March 4, 2022
- 🕛 Time: 8 p.m. ET
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPNU
- 🏟 Venue: Ford Center; Evansville, Indiana
- 🎲 NCAA Odds: Redhawks +15 (-110) | Racers -15 (-110)
Redhawks vs Racers NCAA Picks and Betting Odds
All Southeast Missouri State vs Murray State betting odds can be found at BetOnline
|Bet
|Redhawks
|Racers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+890
|-1600
|Point Spread
|+15 (-110)
|-15 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 150 (-110)
|Under 150 (-110)
Redhawks vs Racers Injuries
Southeast Missouri State Redhawks Injury Report
No reported injuries
Murray State Racers Injury Report
F Jordan Skipper-Brown (questionable)
RELATED: March Madness Bets Explained
Redhawks vs Racers News and Preview | NCAA Picks
For tonight’s Ohio Valley Tournament contest, the No. 4 Southeast Missouri State Redhawks will attempt to upset the highly-favored No. 1 Murray State Racers. The Redhawks are 3-1 in their last four contests. On Thursday, in the Redhawks’ 79-55 home win over the No. 5 Tennessee State Tigers, guard Eric Reed Jr. led his team in scoring with 22 points in 31 minutes played.
In the second half, Southeast Missouri State outscored them 43-35. They have won five of their past 10 games played. Not to mention, the Redhawks are 1-4 in their previous five games played on a Friday. Counting this victory over the Tigers, Southeast Missouri State is 5-10 away, 8-5 at home and 5-9-1 ATS on the road. NCAA picks are below.
It’s GAMEDAY in Evansville!
Murray State vs SEMO
📍 Ford Center
🕰 7:00 PM (CT)
📺 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/LyulYzJdCH
— Murray State MBB (@RacersHoops) March 4, 2022
Moreover, in the Murray State Racers’ 70-68 road win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks last Saturday, forward KJ Williams scored a team-high 23 points in 36 minutes spent on the court. The Redhawks’ 17 turnovers contributed the most to their loss. Plus, the Racers shot 26-for-60 (43.3%) from the field.
Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Racers have a 96.9% chance of winning.
Additionally, Murray State has won 18 consecutive games. The Racers have not lost a game since Dec. 22, 2021, when No. 12 Auburn beat them 71-58. Despite facing off against weak competition, a win is a win. Murray State is 15-0 at home, 11-1 away and 9-3-1 ATS at home.
In the previous 10 head-to-head matchups, the Racers are an unstoppable 10-0 versus the Redhawks. Aside from losing the Mar. 1 matchup, Kansas defeated TCU at home by a final score of 59-51. Last season, the Jayhawks blew them out 93-64 on the road on Jan. 5, 2021.
Redhawks vs Racers NCAA Betting Trends | NCAA Picks
- Southeast Missouri State is 5-0-1 ATS in the team’s past six games played.
- The Redhawks are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 matchups versus the Racers.
- Next, the total has gone under in eight of the Redhawks’ previous 10 contests.
- As for the Racers, they are 18-0 SU in their past 18 games.
- And, the total has gone under in four of the Racers’ last six contests played in March.
- Furthermore, the total has gone under in seven of the Racers’ previous eight games.
Projected Southeast Missouri State Redhawks Starting Lineup
G Phillip Russell | G Dylan Branson | F Nygal Russell | F Eric Reed Jr. | C Manny Patterson
Projected Murray State Racers Starting Lineup
G Carter Collins | G Justice Hill | G Tevin Brown | F DJ Burns | F KJ Williams
Redhawks vs Racers | Free NCAA Picks
Anyways, pertaining to these Ohio Valley teams’ betting records, Southeast Missouri State is 11-1 as a favorite, 3-16 as an underdog and 5-9-1 ATS away, whereas Murray State is 24-1 as a favorite, 2-1 as an underdog and 9-3-1 ATS at home. The Redhawks are 1-13 in their previous 14 games when playing as an underdog. In other words, this matchup does not bode well for them.
To add insult to injury, the Redhawks have not beaten the Racers in years, and Murray State is undefeated at home. So, pick the Racers to win, the Redhawks will cover the spread and the total will go under 150. For March Madness, to learn more about basketball betting, check out our handicap betting guide. Other NCAA picks are on the main page.
All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.
Get $1000 NBA Bonus at BetOnline
Trending Now
-
Main Page2 weeks ago
How to Bet on the NBA All-Star Game in CA | California Sports Betting Guide
-
Main Page3 days ago
Iowa vs Nebraska Preview, Odds, Prediction and Free NCAA Picks
-
Main Page1 week ago
Cavaliers vs Pistons NBA Picks, Prediction and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game
-
All Star2 weeks ago
All-Star Game MVP Prediction | NBA All-Star Game 2022