Southeast Missouri State vs Murray State Prediction and Free NCAA Picks

In Friday night’s Ohio Valley Tournament matchup, the No. 4 Southeast Missouri State Redhawks are playing the No. 1 Murray State Racers; NCAA picks are featured here. Murray State is averaging 79.30 points per game, and the team ranks 22nd overall in the nation. Keep scrolling for Redhawks vs Racers preview content.

Can Eric Reed Jr. and the Redhawks pull off their biggest upset win on the road in history? The junior guard is averaging 16.2 points per game this season. Including the starting lineups, our top NCAA picks and betting trends are available below.

Southeast Missouri State vs Murray State Game Information

🏀 Teams: Southeast Missouri State Redhawks | Murray State Racers

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks | Murray State Racers 📊 Record: Redhawks (14-17, 14-16-1 ATS) | Racers (28-2, 16-11-1 ATS)

Redhawks (14-17, 14-16-1 ATS) | Racers (28-2, 16-11-1 ATS) 📅 Date: Friday, March 4, 2022

Friday, March 4, 2022 🕛 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU 🏟 Venue: Ford Center; Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center; Evansville, Indiana 🎲 NCAA Odds: Redhawks +15 (-110) | Racers -15 (-110)

Redhawks vs Racers NCAA Picks and Betting Odds

Redhawks vs Racers Injuries

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks Injury Report

No reported injuries

Murray State Racers Injury Report

F Jordan Skipper-Brown (questionable)

Redhawks vs Racers News and Preview | NCAA Picks

For tonight’s Ohio Valley Tournament contest, the No. 4 Southeast Missouri State Redhawks will attempt to upset the highly-favored No. 1 Murray State Racers. The Redhawks are 3-1 in their last four contests. On Thursday, in the Redhawks’ 79-55 home win over the No. 5 Tennessee State Tigers, guard Eric Reed Jr. led his team in scoring with 22 points in 31 minutes played.

In the second half, Southeast Missouri State outscored them 43-35. They have won five of their past 10 games played. Not to mention, the Redhawks are 1-4 in their previous five games played on a Friday. Counting this victory over the Tigers, Southeast Missouri State is 5-10 away, 8-5 at home and 5-9-1 ATS on the road. NCAA picks are below.

It’s GAMEDAY in Evansville!

Murray State vs SEMO

📍 Ford Center

🕰 7:00 PM (CT)

📺 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/LyulYzJdCH — Murray State MBB (@RacersHoops) March 4, 2022

Moreover, in the Murray State Racers’ 70-68 road win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks last Saturday, forward KJ Williams scored a team-high 23 points in 36 minutes spent on the court. The Redhawks’ 17 turnovers contributed the most to their loss. Plus, the Racers shot 26-for-60 (43.3%) from the field.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Racers have a 96.9% chance of winning.

Additionally, Murray State has won 18 consecutive games. The Racers have not lost a game since Dec. 22, 2021, when No. 12 Auburn beat them 71-58. Despite facing off against weak competition, a win is a win. Murray State is 15-0 at home, 11-1 away and 9-3-1 ATS at home.

Redhawks vs Racers NCAA Betting Trends | NCAA Picks

Southeast Missouri State is 5-0-1 ATS in the team’s past six games played.

The Redhawks are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 matchups versus the Racers.

Next, the total has gone under in eight of the Redhawks’ previous 10 contests.

As for the Racers, they are 18-0 SU in their past 18 games.

And, the total has gone under in four of the Racers’ last six contests played in March.

Furthermore, the total has gone under in seven of the Racers’ previous eight games.

Projected Southeast Missouri State Redhawks Starting Lineup

G Phillip Russell | G Dylan Branson | F Nygal Russell | F Eric Reed Jr. | C Manny Patterson

Projected Murray State Racers Starting Lineup

G Carter Collins | G Justice Hill | G Tevin Brown | F DJ Burns | F KJ Williams

Redhawks vs Racers | Free NCAA Picks

Anyways, pertaining to these Ohio Valley teams’ betting records, Southeast Missouri State is 11-1 as a favorite, 3-16 as an underdog and 5-9-1 ATS away, whereas Murray State is 24-1 as a favorite, 2-1 as an underdog and 9-3-1 ATS at home. The Redhawks are 1-13 in their previous 14 games when playing as an underdog. In other words, this matchup does not bode well for them.

To add insult to injury, the Redhawks have not beaten the Racers in years, and Murray State is undefeated at home. So, pick the Racers to win, the Redhawks will cover the spread and the total will go under 150. For March Madness, to learn more about basketball betting, check out our handicap betting guide. Other NCAA picks are on the main page.

