Spencer Dinwiddie to join Lakers after clearing waivers

Free agent guard Spencer Dinwiddie will sign with the Los Angeles Lakers when he clears waivers, according to sources. The NBA trade deadline was this past Thursday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. ET.

Dinwiddie, 30, was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Toronto Raptors for Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young on Thursday and subsequently waived by Toronto.

Dinwiddie cleared waivers at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Lakers land Spencer Dinwiddie on a $1.5 million deal using remainder of their mid-level exception for the remainder of the season – story at @TheAthletic with @jovanbuha: https://t.co/NNcjDqxdWf — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2024



In 48 games (all starts) this season with the Nets, he averaged 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 30.7 minutes per game. The 2014 second-rounder is shooting just 39.1% from the field this season.

In Brooklyn’s 124-104 victory against the Orlando Magic on Nov. 14, the 6-foot-5 guard recorded a season-high 29 points, five rebounds, and nine assists in 38 minutes of action.

Dinwiddie and his agent, Jason Glushon of Glushon Sports Management, attended the Lakers’ 139-122 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

The Los Angeles native and Glushon sat next to Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka in a lower-level luxury suite across from the team’s bench.

Spencer Dinwiddie contemplated reuniting with Dallas Mavericks or playing for Los Angeles Lakers

Following the game, the 10-year veteran visited with Lakers players and coaches in the locker room.

D’Angelo Russell, who played two seasons (2017-19) with Dinwiddie in Brooklyn, gave the trade a thumbs up. “I’m a fan,” Russell told ESPN. “But you all will get to know him soon.”

LeBron James was also asked what Dinwiddie could provide if he signed with Los Angeles.

“Playmaking, another ball handler, another shot-maker,” James said. “Another guy, another veteran. Anytime you can add a veteran with that ability, it helps. So, we’ll see what happens.”

Anthony Davis praised Dinwiddie as well.

Who’s ready for the Spencer Dinwiddie/D’Angelo Russell duo? pic.twitter.com/VplCce6bcY — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) February 11, 2024



“He’s a big guard, shot-maker, playmaker,” Davis said of the University of Colorado Boulder product. “Obviously, we’ve seen what he did with Brooklyn, what he did with Dallas making big plays for them. He’s a well-established player of that in his league.”

Dinwiddie had narrowed his decision to reuniting with the Dallas Mavericks or returning to his hometown before landing on the Lakers, a source informed The Athletic.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Dinwiddie will make roughly $1.5 million for the remainder of the season. The Lakers were able to offer more than the veteran minimum by adding additional salary saved when Gabe Vincent signed at less than the full midlevel exception.

Vincent, 27, inked a three-year, $33 million contract with the Lakers last July. Dinwiddie’s previous deal was a three-year, $54 million contract he signed with Brooklyn as part of a sign-and-trade agreement with the Washington Wizards in August 2021.