The San Antonio Spurs trailed 63-45 at halftime against the Phoenix Suns — and also had just a 2% win probability while trailing by 30 points in the third quarter — before going on to win 115-114 in Tuesday night’s matchup.

Keldon Johnson, who led San Antonio in scoring with 27 points, stripped Kevin Durant and made a contested fourth-quarter layup with 1.2 seconds left to give the Spurs their only lead of the game to secure the victory.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the San Antonio Spurs hold 19th-ranked odds to win this season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Suns had a 98% win probability when they were up by 20 points in the 3rd quarter. Last season the Spurs had one 20-point comeback win (March 19 vs Hawks). pic.twitter.com/KtrFV6COiw — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 1, 2023



Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell recorded 18 points apiece. Wembanyama, 19, ended his night with a team-high eight rebounds, one assist, and four blocks in 28 minutes of action as well.

The 2023 No. 1 draft pick missed his first five shots before throwing down an incredible dunk in the final seconds of the first half. Through four NBA games, Wembanyama is averaging 16.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

San Antonio finished 43-of-92 (46.7%) shooting from the floor and 14-of-38 (37.8%) from 3-point range. On the other side, Phoenix shot 42-of-83 (50.6%) from the field and 18-of-39 (46.2%) beyond the arc.

Plus, San Antonio outscored the Suns 56-40 in the paint.

The Spurs outscored Phoenix 33-19 in the fourth quarter. Tre Jones added 10 points and two boards in 24 minutes off the bench. Of course, San Antonio was also coming off a 40-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

“They responded great,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said, regarding the team’s humiliating loss to L.A. “They kept playing through it. We made a gazillion mistakes, but it’s a game of mistakes. We kept playing, and that’s the best thing. I was really proud of them.”

The Suns led the Spurs for 47 minutes, 58.8 seconds. But this is the definition of stealing the win: pic.twitter.com/uL1P9fBXMi — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 1, 2023

Last season, the Spurs’ only 20-point comeback win was on March 19 versus the Atlanta Hawks.

Additionally, San Antonio snapped its nine-game losing streak to Phoenix in Tuesday’s win. The Spurs entered this road game as a seven-point under dog.

Although the Suns played without All-Star guards Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, it was still a great for Wembanyama and the Spurs.

San Antonio has a rematch with the Suns in Phoenix on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.