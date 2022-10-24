Spurs sign center Charles Bassey to two-way contract

The San Antonio Spurs have signed center Charles Bassey to a two-way contract. This news comes hours after the team waived two-way forward Jordan Hall. Per sources, Dominick Barlow still occupies the other spot.

Bassey was selected 53rd overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2021 NBA Draft. During the 2021-22 season, the rookie center averaged 3 points and 2.7 rebounds in 23 games off the bench. He also shot 63.8% from the field.

A few NBA betting sites are giving the Spurs the third-lowest odds to win a championship in 2023. While winning another title is unlikely for a rebuilding team, some sportsbooks are not ruling out a playoff appearance.

OFFICIAL: We've signed Charles Bassey to a two-way contract. Welcome to the squad, @CB_ONES23! More ➡️ https://t.co/CNAAuA9VJR pic.twitter.com/w8kkRWcuWT — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 24, 2022

The Spurs are confident in their new center. In 17 games played with the Delaware Blue Coats, the team’s NBA G League affiliate, Bassey logged 18.9 points, 10.2 boards, 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 3.4 blocks per game. He led the G League in block percentage (10.6%).

He was then selected to the NBA G League All-Rookie Team, NBA G League All-Defensive Team, and All-NBA G League Second Team.

Bassey finished his G League season third overall in blocks (58), eighth in field goal percentage (64.3%), second in player efficiency rating (27.8), and seventh in true shooting percentage (72.2%).

Bassey was waived by the Sixers two weeks ago.

Additionally, in 72 career appearances with Western Kentucky in the NCAA, the center averaged 15.9 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks. To add to these statistics, Bassey shot 59.6% from the floor and 31.9% from downtown.

In 34 starts of his freshman 2018-19 season, Bassey recorded 14.6 points, 10 boards, and 2.4 blocks per contest. He won Conference USA Freshman of the Year, Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year, and was selected to the All-Conference USA First Team.

Furthermore, after suffering a season-ending tibial plateau fracture against Arkansas during his sophomore season, the center decided to redshirt. Through 10 starts, Bassey averaged 15.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.6 blocks. He excelled at defending the paint in college. So, that’s good news for the Spurs.

As for his junior 2020-21 season, the Nigerian-born prospect logged career highs of 17.6 points, 11.6 boards, and 3.1 blocks per game in 28 starts.

On December 10, 2021, Bassey scored a career-high 29 points in Western Kentucky’s 86-84 win over Gardner-Webb.

By the end of his junior season, the center led his conference in total rebounds (325), blocks (87), field goal percentage (59%), field goals (194), and player efficiency rating (32.7).

Of course, Bassey won Conference USA Player of the Year and received his second All-Conference USA First-Team selection. He also received his second Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year award. When healthy, the 6’11” big man is a great asset to any team.

Charles Bassey will spend time with the Austin Spurs, the team’s G League affiliate. Though, Jacob Poeltl and Gorgui Dieng could serve as excellent mentors for the soon to be 22-year-old.