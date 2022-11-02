Spurs sign forward Jordan Hall to one-year deal

The San Antonio Spurs are signing forward Jordan Hall to a one-year deal. This news comes five days after the team waived Josh Primo. The 20-year-old went undrafted out of St. Joseph’s.

Last week, the Spurs terminated Hall’s two-way contract. Charles Bassey replaced the New Jersey native on the roster. After cutting Primo, San Antonio left behind $4.14 million (2022-23) and $4.34 million (2023-24) in dead cap space.

The Spurs are signing former St. Joseph's guard Jordan Hall to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Hall spent summer league and preseason with the Spurs. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 2, 2022

Now that Primo has been waived, G.M. Brian Wright decided to bring Hall back. Per team policy, terms of his one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Spurs were not disclosed.

Throughout 50 career games in the NCAA, the forward averaged 12.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.2 steals. Plus, he shot 38.9% from the field and 35.8% from outside the arc.

Spurs sign rookie forward Jordan Hall to a one-year contract

In 20 games of his freshman 2020-21 season, Hall logged 10.6 points, 5.9 boards, 5.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest. He also shot 38% from the floor and 35.1% from downtown in 31.9 minutes averaged.

Hall was then selected to the Atlantic-10 All-Freshman Team. He led his conference his assist percentage (35.2%) and finished sixth in assists (113). Not to mention, he ended his season with the 15th-most steals (25).

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich will find a way to utilize his strengths.

Jordan Hall will fill the Spurs open roster spot from waiving Joshua Primo. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 2, 2022

During his sophomore 2021-22 season, the forward averaged career highs of 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. In addition to recording 1.2 steals per contest, Hall shot 39.3% from the floor and 36.2% from 3-point range.

On December 8, 2021, in the St. Joseph’s Hawks’ 78-71 win over the Pennsylvania Quakers, the wing scored a career-high 33 points in 40 minutes of action. He finished 12-of-19 (63.2%) shooting from the field and sank eight 3-pointers.

Hall ended his sophomore season ranking 16th in the Atlantic-10 for points (424), 16th in total rebounds (200), 19th in assists (174), and 10th for made 3-pointers (68).

Jordan Hall will have his chance to help the Spurs this season.