Stephen Curry was not in the lineup when the Golden State Warriors took on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Chase Center on Thursday night. Curry is off to a tremendous start offensively, averaging 30.7 points while knocking down 44.6 percent of his 3-point shots on 12.6 attempts per game. Despite his hot shooting, the Warriors have struggled to generate consistent offense, and the lack of playmaking caught head coach Steve Kerr’s attention during the team’s recent skid.

Where Would Steph Curry Land If He Left Golden State?

With the Warriors failing to reach their championship potential early in the NBA season, BetOnline has already started thinking about where Curry might land next if he were to leave Golden State. However, the favorites to land Curry might surprise some NBA fans.

San Antonio Spurs (+300)

The offshore sportsbook has priced the San Antonio Spurs as the most likely destination for Curry at +300 odds. BetOnline is envisioning a future where Curry can finish off his career by stretching the floor and opening up opposing defenses for No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama. The move would also give him the opportunity to play on a potential NBA Championship-contending team for years to come.

Charlotte Hornets (+400)

Next on the board is the Charlotte Hornets. Now that Michael Jordan no longer owns the team, Curry could return home to Charlotte as his NBA career fades off into the sunset. BetOnline has the Hornets down at +400 odds, giving them a 20 percent chance of landing Curry next.

While the Hornets remain far from contention in the Eastern Conference, the addition of Curry could give Charlotte a much-needed veteran presence in a young locker room. Curry would be joined by LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller.

Other Teams With A Chance To Land Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers (+500), Dallas Mavericks (+700), and Cleveland Cavaliers (+800) round out of the top five contenders to land Curry.

The New York Knicks (+900) just missed out on the top five and are next on the board. Of course, the Knicks had the chance to draft Curry with the No. 8 overall pick. It was rumored that Curry also desired to play for the Knicks but the team infamously selected power forward Jordan Hill out of Arizona, who never became a regular starter in the NBA.

Here are the complete odds from BetOnline below.

