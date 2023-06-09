Suns Rumors: Deandre Ayton to be traded this offseason?

According to the latest Phoenix Suns rumors, Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul are not expected to return for the 2023-24 season, and Ayton is to be traded? As a restricted free agent last offseason, the 6-foot-11 center signed a four-year, $133 million maximum contract offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers.

Of course, the Suns then matched Indiana’s offer. Phoenix had to wait until Jan. 15 for Ayton to become trade eligible. But the fifth-year veteran has veto power on any trade until mid-July as well. The Arizona product also cannot be traded to the Pacers until his no-trade clause expires.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Suns have fourth-shortest odds to win the championship next season in 2024. Sportsbooks are giving the Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, and Milwaukee Bucks better odds.

“Everything I’ve heard and seen, Deandre Ayton is gone.” Richard Jefferson on Ayton when talking about Chris Paul’s future in Phoenix and how #Suns can orchestrate roster if they trade Ayton and Paul. Kendrick Perkins thinks Paul going to #Lakers would “shake up the league.” pic.twitter.com/GiqoyMUfJI — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) June 8, 2023

“Everything I’ve heard and seen, Deandre Ayton is gone,” said Richard Jefferson on NBA Today with Kendrick Perkins and Malika Andrews. “So if Deandre Ayton is gone, he’s still a 20 and 10 center that’s 24 years old. There are going to be teams that are investing in him.

“If you can get a dominant wing defender, if you can get two players for Deandre Ayton … now all of a sudden, a team that was very top-heavy, now they’ve put themselves in a position [to add depth].”

Phoenix Suns Rumors: NBA Today’s Richard Jefferson believes center Deandre Ayton will be traded this offseason

Ayton earned $30,913,750 with the Suns in the 2022-23 season and is projected to make $32,459,438 next season. Fortunately, he’ll have no problem fitting in on another team. In 67 starts this past regular season, Ayton averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 30.4 minutes per game with Phoenix.

Moreover, in the Suns’ 116-112 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 7, the center scored a career-high-tying 35 points in the same number of minutes as a starter. Along with grabbing 15 rebounds, Ayton shot 14-of-18 (77.8%) from the floor 7-of-8 (87.5%) at the foul line.

Frank Vogel said he looks forward to getting Deandre Ayton to a “All-Star” level. #Suns pic.twitter.com/hbZ67klPjq — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) June 6, 2023

Trading Deandre Ayton only makes the Suns organization look worse. After all, last season’s offer sheet for Ayton was the highest in NBA history. And Phoenix selected the big man No. 1 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. Ayton was picked over Luka Doncic, Jaren Jackson Jr., Trae Young, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Ayton is not a disappointment at center per se, but it is just silly for Phoenix to go through so much to draft and retain him over the years only to trade him a season after matching such a large offer sheet. The Suns could have drafted Doncic right from the get-go, and the rest would have been history.

Maybe the Suns will keep Ayton to see if new head coach Frank Vogel can improve his game. The former Los Angeles Lakers coach was looking forward to elevating the center to an “All-Star” level. Though, rumors continue to point to a trade. It could be imminent.

