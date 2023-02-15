Suns Sign Veteran SG Terrence Ross As Depth With Phoenix In Win Now Mode

After the blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant, the Phoenix Suns are major title contenders once again. The Suns had to offload a ton of players and future assets, but they got one of the best players in the league right now who has championship DNA. In the trade with Brooklyn, the Suns did loose some depth they had on the roster. However, they’ve made a move in the buy-out market by signing veteran SG Terrence Ross for the rest of the season.

Ross played seven seasons with the Orlando Magic in 349 career games. Since the 2018-19 season he’s come off the bench and has thrived in that type of role. He’s had a few scattered starts since then, but being a role player who can score off the bench is his game and he does it well.

That is exactly what the Suns brought Ross in to do. He can be that seventh or eighth man off the bench who can give players like Devin Booker or Kevin Durant a rest when they need it.

After Suns owner Mat Ishbia and coach Monty Willams joined the pursuit, G Terrence Ross plans to sign with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. Ross, finalizing a contract buyout with the Magic, brings his 38% 3-point shooting to Suns' title pursuit. pic.twitter.com/AKTjsrT0dP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 12, 2023

Suns strike a deal with Terrence Ross in the buy-out market

Injuries have limited Ross’ playing time in the last two-to-three years, but he can still be an effective player for the Suns. In 42 games played for the Magic this season he’s knocking down the three ball at (.381) percent despite only playing (22.5) minutes per game.

He’s a bigger guard at six-foot six frame and can has the ability to switch onto bigger players on defense. This is the fourth-highest three-point percentage of his career and the Suns can utilize that to their advantage. It would be smart to play him when the Suns have multiple playmakers on the court who can find him for wide-open three’s.

Reports had the Dallas Mavericks as favorites to potentially sign Ross. Suns new ownership acted fast in signing Ross and did not want to let any other contender get their hands on him.