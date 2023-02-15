Home » news » Suns Sign Veteran Sg Terrence Ross As Depth With Phoenix In Win Now Mode

Main Page

Suns Sign Veteran SG Terrence Ross As Depth With Phoenix In Win Now Mode

Updated 17 seconds ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Terrence Ross pic

After the blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant, the Phoenix Suns are major title contenders once again. The Suns had to offload a ton of players and future assets, but they got one of the best players in the league right now who has championship DNA. In the trade with Brooklyn, the Suns did loose some depth they had on the roster. However, they’ve made a move in the buy-out market by signing veteran SG Terrence Ross for the rest of the season. 

Ross played seven seasons with the Orlando Magic in 349 career games. Since the 2018-19 season he’s come off the bench and has thrived in that type of role. He’s had a few scattered starts since then, but being a role player who can score off the bench is his game and he does it well.

That is exactly what the Suns brought Ross in to do. He can be that seventh or eighth man off the bench who can give players like Devin Booker or Kevin Durant a rest when they need it. Arizona Sports Betting sites have the Suns at (+500) to win the Finals this season.

Suns strike a deal with Terrence Ross in the buy-out market

Injuries have limited Ross’ playing time in the last two-to-three years, but he can still be an effective player for the Suns. In 42 games played for the Magic this season he’s knocking down the three ball at (.381) percent despite only playing (22.5) minutes per game.

He’s a bigger guard at six-foot six frame and can has the ability to switch onto bigger players on defense. This is the fourth-highest three-point percentage of his career and the Suns can utilize that to their advantage. It would be smart to play him when the Suns have multiple playmakers on the court who can find him for wide-open three’s.

Reports had the Dallas Mavericks as favorites to potentially sign Ross. Suns new ownership acted fast in signing Ross and did not want to let any other contender get their hands on him.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now