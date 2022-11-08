Three Potential NBA Trades That Nobody Is Thinking About

We’re still too early in the season for big blockbuster trades to be happening just yet. Trades usually begin about a quarter of the way through, or roughly after that. Contenders are starting to emerge around the league and then there are other teams who may need to make a trade to try and save their season.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers are the two top dogs in the East right now. Milwaukee lost their first game of the season last night, but still have a 9-1 record. NBA betting sites have the Bucks at (+550) to win the Finals. Cleveland’s seven game win streak came to an end last night vs the Clippers, but the Cavs still have an impressive 8-2 record early on.

Utah is the best team in the West this season with a 9-3 record. The Suns, Trail Blazers, and Nuggets are all not too far behind at 7-3. We’re getting a read on some of the best teams in the NBA right now. A few interesting trades could shake up the league instantly.

3 potential trades that nobody is thinking about

1. Could the Warriors think about splitting up the Splash Brothers?

Klay Thompson is a legend in the Bay Area, but sometimes tough decisions have to be made. The Warriors may need to think about trading away Thompson and a few picks to a team that could give them assets they need. Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins need more depth around them. Thompson is a no-doubt Hall of Famer, but injuries have kept him from being the player he once was.

A potential suitor for Thompson could be the San Antonio Spurs. The Warriors could trade Klay, James Wiseman, and a few picks for some players who can make an impact for the team now. San Antonio could give up players like Jakob Poeltl, Josh Richardson, and Doug McDermott.

Golden State snapped a six game losing streak with a win vs the Kings last night. It’s still early, but if the Warriors continue to struggle, don’t count them out in a possible trade.

2. Miami Heat trade away future assets for PG who can help the team win games

After making the Eastern Conference Finals last season, the Miami Heat have had a slow start to begin the 2022-23 season. They are 4-7, which is surprisingly still third in the Southeast Division. Miami has lost four of their last six games and we could see the team make a trade for some help to turn their season around.

An in division rival has a PG who could certainly help the Heat win. Miami could trade Kyle Lowry, Nikola Jovic, Caleb Martin, and a 2023 first round pick to the Hornets. In exchange the Heat would receive Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre Jr. Charlotte would receive some future assets to an already young team who’s been competitive since drafting LaMelo Ball.

3. Suns finally get rid of Jae Crowder and Cavaliers add more depth

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 8-2 to start the season and have proved to be a serious contender in the East. If they want to be able to hang with a team like Milwaukee late in the playoffs, they’ll need to add some more depth to the team. Luckily, there is a team out West who has a player who’s been to multiple NBA Finals and knows how to perform at his best late in the season.

Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns could not come to a contract agreement and he hasn’t played once yet for the Suns. Cleveland could trade Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens, and a 2023 second-round pick to the Cavs in exchange for Crowder. It’s a deal that favors both sides and will finally get Crowder back on the court where he should be.