Home » news » Thunder Agree To Remain In Oklahoma City Through At Least 2050

Main Page

Thunder agree to remain in Oklahoma City through at least 2050

James Foglio profile picture
LinkedIn
Sports Editor
Updated 2 hours ago on • 3 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Oklahoma City Thunder agree to remain in Oklahoma City through at least 2050
USA Today Network

The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to remain in Oklahoma City through at least 2050, after voters on Tuesday approved a 1% sales tax for six years to help fund a new downtown arena for the Thunder that is expected to cost at least $900 million.

The Oklahoma State Election Board reported that an estimated 71% of voters approved the plan. This scheduled vote is “the example of the connection between the team, fans and the community,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Thunder hold 13th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks.


“We are grateful to the people of Oklahoma City for the confidence they have shown in both the Thunder and the NBA as we embark on a new era of global sports and entertainment,” Silver said.

The Thunder’s ownership group will contribute $50 million toward construction of the new arena, per sources. The deal also calls for $70 million in funding from a sales tax approved by voters in 2019 for upgrades to the existing Paycom arena.

Oklahoma City Thunder agree to remain in “The 405” through at least 2050, new arena to be built by 2029?

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and officials from the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce endorsed the proposal. The NBA team plays an important role in maintaining and facilitating the city’s growth and economic development.

“We told the nation, we told the world, that Oklahoma City is and shall remain a Big League City,” Holt said in a written statement following the vote.

On Sept. 12, the Thunder unveiled plans to build a new arena in time for the 2029-30 season, if not sooner.


The plan for the new arena relied on the Dec. 12th vote by OKC residents to pass the temporary 1% sales tax, which is an extension of the MAPS 4 tax. At least $70 million will come from MAPS 4 for the new arena.

Furthermore, the Thunder ownership’s $50 million (approximately 5.5%) commitment toward the new arena in downtown Oklahoma City covers just the minimum construction cost.

Paycom Center, the Thunder’s current arena, broke ground on May 11, 1999. The estimated construction cost back then was $89.2 million ($164.38 million in 2023).

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now