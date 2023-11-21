Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (hip) remains out for Wednesday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls. Cason Wallace started in place of Williams in Sunday’s 134-91 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Williams, 22, was selected 12th overall by OKC in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Santa Clara University. The 6-foot-6 wing made 62 starts in 75 games with the Thunder in his rookie 2022-23 season.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Thunder hold 13th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Dallas Mavericks.

No Jalen Williams tomorrow against the Bulls OKC plays next on Saturday against the 76ers, which gives him some time to rest. — TF (@ThunderFocus) November 21, 2023



Williams averaged 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 30.3 minutes per game last season. Plus, the forward shot 52.1% from the field, 35.6% beyond the arc, and 81.2% at the foul line.

In OKC’s 129-119 win over the Utah Jazz on March 5, 2023, he recorded a career-high 32 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks in 34 minutes of action.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (hip) out for Wednesday’s game vs. Chicago Bulls

Through 13 starts of the 2023-24 season, Williams is averaging career highs of 17.5 points, 3.6 assists, and 33.2 minutes per game. Along with logging 4.1 rebounds per contest, he’s shooting 51.8% from the floor and career bests of 36.8% from deep, and 88% at the line.

Additionally, in OKC’s 111-99 victory against the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 12, the Santa Clara product posted a season-high 31 points, one board, one dime, and two thefts in 38 minutes as a starter.

Thunder are the 2nd seed in the west (10-4): Shai Gilgeous-Alexander:

— 29.6 PPG | 6.2 RPG | 5.8 APG

— 2.5 SPG

— 54/36/93% Chet Holmgren:

— 17.0 PPG | 7.8 RPG | 2.6 APG

— 2.1 BPG

— 57/46/91% Jalen Williams:

— 17.5 PPG | 4.1 RPG | 3.6 APG

— 1.1 3PM

— 52/37/88%| pic.twitter.com/h9CbpNmgVY — Hoop Muse (@HoopMuse) November 20, 2023



Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Thunder (10-4) hold a 74.9% chance of defeating Chicago (5-10) on Wednesday. The Bulls are 1-4 in their last five contests and 1-5 straight up in their past six road games.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are 7-3 in their previous 10 meetings with Chicago. OKC is also 6-1 in its last seven games against an Eastern Conference opponent. Not to mention, the Thunder have won and covered the spread in their past five contests this season.