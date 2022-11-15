Timberwolves sign forward AJ Lawson to two-way contract

The Minnesota Timberwolves are signing forward AJ Lawson to a two-way contract, per agents Jim Tanner and Elias Sbiet of Tandem. In July, Minnesota signed the South Carolina product to a two-way deal.

Though, the team waived him in October. Luka Garza occupies the other two-way spot right now. Garza’s Exhibit 10 deal was converted into a two-way contract before Lawson was cut.

Lawson went undrafted in 2021. After playing for the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks during the 2021 NBA Summer League, the forward signed a regular deal with the Hawks.

However, he was then waived last October without making a regular-season appearance. Lawson then signed with the College Park Skyhawks, the Hawks’ G League affiliate.

In 33 appearances, the wing averaged 11.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.3 steals. Plus, he shot 48.1% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range.

While with the Dallas Mavericks for the 2022 NBA 2K23 Summer League, in five appearances, Lawson logged 15.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while also averaging 29.5 minutes.

Through two starts this season with the Skyhawks, the former Gamecocks star is averaging 25 points, 7.0 boards, and 3.0 assists. He’s also shooting 65.4% from the floor and 60% from downtown.

The forward will now have a second chance to make an impact with the Timberwolves.

For his NCAA statistics, in 81 career games with South Carolina, Lawson recorded 14.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 steals. Not to mention, he shot 40.7% from the field and 34.9% from outside the arc.

During his freshman 2018-19 season, in 29 games played, Lawson averaged 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.1 steals. He was selected to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

If he stays healthy, this is a solid signing for the Timberwolves.

Of course, in 21 starts of the forward’s senior 2020-21 season, he averaged 16.6 points, 4.1 boards, 1.2 assists, and 1.5 steals. He finished 39.4% shooting from the floor and 35.1% from long range.

At the end of his senior season, Lawson ranked 16th in steals (37) in the SEC, second in 3-point shooting (35.1%), fifth in 3-pointers (59), and 13th in assist percentage (20%).

Furthermore, he was then selected to the All-SEC Second Team.

AJ Lawson will join the Timberwolves for their Wednesday matchup against the Orlando Magic.